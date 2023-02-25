The collision, which has involved a bus, a car and a minibus, has also left 20 injured

At least 13 people have died and 20 have been injured after a minibus collided with another bus and a car in the Pakistani province of Punjab, in the east of the country, according to local sources.

On one of the country’s main highways, the minibus has lost control after a tire blows outcolliding with two other vehicles to finally end up overturning, as reported by the Duny News portal.

The Police have recorded a total of 13 people dead and more than 20 injured, who have been transferred to a nearby medical center. However, the medical services do not rule out that the death toll will increase due to the severity of the injuries.