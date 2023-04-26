Home » Three wavy stages: thriller expected: Route of the Deutschland Tour presented
Sports

Three wavy stages: thriller expected: Route of the Deutschland Tour presented

by admin
Three wavy stages: thriller expected: Route of the Deutschland Tour presented

Status: 04/26/2023 2:43 p.m

This year, classic specialists with strong sprints can hope for overall victory in the Germany Tour of professional cyclists with three bumpy stages.

The race is characterized by a prologue and three bumpy stages with short climbs. The sprinters get their chance on the final day. The 724-kilometer route from Sankt Wendel in Saarland to Bremen was officially presented in Frankfurt. The race will be held from August 23rd to 27th.

Wegmann expects “real hunt for the red jersey”

“Five days of racing and everything included. The short time trial at the start becomes a thriller in seconds again. Whoever wins here cannot rest for the next few days. I expect a real hunt for the red jersey in Saarland, Sauerland and on the way to Essen.”, said Fabian Wegmann, head of sport for the tour. In the end, there should only be a few seconds between the overall winner and the second.

Last year, Briton Adam Yates won the tour, which was held over five days for the first time. Due to the profile of the route, climbers like the 30-year-old will have a harder time, as there is no long, demanding climb.

The stage plan of the Deutschland Tour 2023

Prolog (Wednesday, August 23): St. Wendel (2.2 km)
1st stage (Thursday, August 24): St. Wendel – Merzig (178 km)
2. Stage (Friday, August 25): Kassel – Winterberg (190 km)
3. Stage (Saturday, August 26): Arnsberg – Essen (174 km)
4th stage (Sunday, August 27): Hanover – Bremen (180 km)

See also  United makes six at Roma Ipoteca on the final

You may also like

Sport boom in the city

Napoli Salernitana when playing: the decision

During the Hangzhou Asian (Disabled) Games, non-stop work,...

Gay law and retaliation, the Disney-DeSantis war ends...

Formula 1: Blackout union threatens Monte Carlo Grand...

Inter-Juventus, Allegri: ‘In the first 15′ we were...

Free admission causes a sensation

Coppa Italia: 1-0 at Juventus, Inter in the...

volleyball | Bundesliga: Dresdner SC also fails in...

Madrid Open: Fifteen-year-old Mirra Andreeva beats Leylah Fernandez...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy