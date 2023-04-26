Three wavy stages: thriller expected: Route of the Deutschland Tour presented

Status: 04/26/2023 2:43 p.m

This year, classic specialists with strong sprints can hope for overall victory in the Germany Tour of professional cyclists with three bumpy stages.

The race is characterized by a prologue and three bumpy stages with short climbs. The sprinters get their chance on the final day. The 724-kilometer route from Sankt Wendel in Saarland to Bremen was officially presented in Frankfurt. The race will be held from August 23rd to 27th.

Wegmann expects “real hunt for the red jersey”

“Five days of racing and everything included. The short time trial at the start becomes a thriller in seconds again. Whoever wins here cannot rest for the next few days. I expect a real hunt for the red jersey in Saarland, Sauerland and on the way to Essen.” , said Fabian Wegmann, head of sport for the tour. In the end, there should only be a few seconds between the overall winner and the second.

Last year, Briton Adam Yates won the tour, which was held over five days for the first time. Due to the profile of the route, climbers like the 30-year-old will have a harder time, as there is no long, demanding climb.

The stage plan of the Deutschland Tour 2023

Prolog (Wednesday, August 23): St. Wendel (2.2 km)

1st stage (Thursday, August 24): St. Wendel – Merzig (178 km)

2. Stage (Friday, August 25): Kassel – Winterberg (190 km)

3. Stage (Saturday, August 26): Arnsberg – Essen (174 km)

4th stage (Sunday, August 27): Hanover – Bremen (180 km)