Thrill at the start, Canzian collides with Gallo but the Bronese driver starts again and wins the race

The fourth round of the Rallycross championship held yesterday at the Castelletto di Branduzzo circuit was spectacular

The fourth round of the Rallycross championship held yesterday at the Castelletto di Branduzzo circuit was spectacular

Alberto Antoniazzi

July 18, 2022

CASTELLETTO

The show was not lacking in the fourth round of the rallycross flag, staged in Castelletto di Branduzzo. Eyes focused, in particular, on the Kartcross category, where Riccardo Canzian, always unlucky in the home race, finally broke the spell. After a great test in the first semifinal, in which the Bronese Canzian managed to excel by overcoming, thanks to a perfect strategy. rival Marcello Gallo, everyone was ready to attend an adrenaline-pumping final. The show, in fact, was there, but different from what was expected.

Ready to go, Canzian and Gallo, who started from the first row, found themselves side by side and, at the second corner, the two contenders for the title came into contact, exiting the track: to have the worst of Canzian’s car who, with the wheel front right completely “open”, then ended up in the barriers. The young Matteo Bernini from Tortona took advantage of the general chaos who, starting from seventh position, found himself third, but the twists did not end there: again during the first lap, Bernini himself was the protagonist of an exit of road in the dirt part of the track, hitting the tire barriers which, carambulating in the course, blocked four competitors. The display of the red flag is inevitable, to remove the damaged vehicles and restore the route. Ten minutes to try to repair the damaged cars and, at the restart, all ten qualified cars showed up, including the most damaged ones of Riccardo Canzian, on which, among others, the other driver from Pavia also worked hard. Rosario Corallo, already established in the Supercar category with her Subaru Impreza, and that of Cristina Tadone, the only female representative in the race.

At the restart new contacts, with the championship leader Gallo to have the worst ending in the barriers. A great race, in the meantime, for Canzian, who on the last lap took the lead of the race, however suspended on the last lap to help a track commissioner, fortunately slightly involved in the exit of Gallo’s car. Victory, therefore, assigned to Riccardo Canzian, launched towards the leadership in the championship, ahead of Michael Giacomotti and Nicolò Grieco, eighth Matteo Bernini. –

