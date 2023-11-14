Thrilling Conclusion to First National Student (Youth) Games Boxing Competition: 13 Gold Medals Awarded

A total of 13 gold medals were produced! Youth League Boxing Competition Concludes

The boxing competition of the First National Student (Youth) Games came to an exciting close on November 13th, with a total of 13 gold medals, 13 silver medals, and 26 bronze medals awarded. The final day of competition showcased five levels of intense matchups, bringing the event to a thrilling conclusion.

In the women’s 50kg category, Liu Qianfang from Shenzhen City emerged victorious over Leng Yu from Shapingba District, Chongqing City, claiming the championship with a score of 5:0. The women’s 75kg final saw Nanjing’s Bao Ziyi triumph over Qingdao’s Sun Chenyu, securing the gold with a dominant performance.

The men’s 51kg category featured a fierce battle between Cang Chengjia from Xining City and Xie Tonggui from Zunyi City, with the latter prevailing with a score of 5:0. In the men’s 71kg division, Qingdao’s Wang Yanjie narrowly defeated Xi’an’s Zu Zhimo, taking home the gold with a score of 3:2. The men’s +92kg final concluded with Qingdao’s Zhang Junxiang emerging victorious over Luoyang’s Li Tong with a score of 4:1.

Following the last matches, a medal awarding ceremony was held to honor the exceptional athletes and their impressive performances throughout the competition.

After 12 days of intense competition, the boxing event at the First National Student (Youth) Games showcased the talents of young boxers from across the country, with a total of 13 gold medals highlighting the dedication and skill of the participants.

