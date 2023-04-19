Thrilling final phase: Milan are in the semi-finals – Champions League

Mike Maignan saved a penalty. © ANSA / CIRO FUSCO

Real Madrid once again proved their top class in the Champions League and again reached the semi-finals of the premier class. Milan, on the other hand, ended a 16-year dry spell.

In Naples, Milan were able to celebrate thanks to an impressive defense and a splendid assist from striker Rafael Leao. The Rossoneri reached the semi-finals with a 1-1 (1-0) draw at league rivals Napoli. Milan won the first leg 1-0.

The Portuguese Leao sprinted with the ball on a counterattack across almost the entire field, left three opponents and then found offensive partner Olivier Giroud. The Frenchman only had to push in (43rd minute). Old champion Giroud redeemed himself with the goal for a missed penalty in the 22nd minute – Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret had parried the weak attempt. The hosts tried from the first minute with a rush to make up for the 0:1 from the first leg. But it wasn’t enough for more than Victor Osimhen’s late equalizer (90+3). Shortly before, Napoli’s dribbling artist Khvicha Kvaratskhelia had missed a penalty (82′).

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia remained pale. © ANSA / CIRO FUSCO

AC Milan is among the last four teams in the premier class for the first time since 2007 – that’s when the northern Italians also won the pot. In the semifinals, coach Stefano Pioli’s team will meet the winner of the game Inter Milan against Benfica Lisbon. Inter had won the first leg in Portugal 2-0.

Real further

Defending champions Real Madrid also won the second leg at Stamford Bridge at Chelsea 2-0 (0-0) and, after winning 2-0 in the first leg, confidently went one round further. For Real it is the eleventh semi-final in the most important European club competition since 2011.

Rodrygo (back) scored twice. © APA / afp / ADRIAN DENNIS

At Real, who meet the winners of the quarter-finals between Bayern Munich and Manchester City in the next round, Karim Benzema became only the fifth player to make his 150th Champions League appearance. However, the goals for more effective Madrilenians were scored by someone else: Rodrygo with a brace (58th/80th minute). Chelsea lacked penetrating power.

Champions League, Quarterfinals:

Naples – Milan 1:1

Tor: 0:1 Giroud (43.), 1:1 Osimhen (90+3.)

First leg: 0:1

Chelsea – Real Madrid 0:2

Tore: 0:1 Rodrygo (58.), 0:2 Rodrygo (80.)

First leg: 0:2