CASTELLETTO DI BRANDUZZO

The talents of the Iame Euro Series, a continental championship reserved for vehicles equipped with the engine produced in the province of Bergamo, challenged each other on the “7 Laghi” circuit in Castelletto.

About 150 pilots competing, who did not skimp on putting on a show on the track, starting with the youngest, the little talents of the X30Mini category. Lively race from the very beginning, with the two pilots in the front row, the British Graham and Baglin, who take off from the very first meters with the aim of each one of leading the group at the first corner. A fast pace for everyone and on the second lap another British driver, Jenson Jones, was the author of a bad exit between the first and second corners, which required the intervention of the emergency services to check the conditions of the driver. Race neutralized for three laps and, at the same time as confirmation of the driver’s good conditions, we start again: the battle for the leading positions resumed very tightly and soon a group of six competitors was formed. In the end, the situation ignites, with overtaking, counter-overtaking and the inevitable doors that create a certain nervousness and favor the escape of the usual British Jenson Graham and Noah Baglin, who conclude in order, with the Belgian Senna Meunier completing the podium. The final of the X30 Junior is no less, with the British poleman Cathal Clark, who starts very strong and, already from the early stages, seems able to take off on his own towards victory. The great performance of fellow countryman Henry Joslyn, who started sixth, upsets the plan. The two engage in a very tight duel, closely followed by the French Jules Caranta and Clement Outral. Clark then has the worst and slips fourth: Joslyn wins, ahead of Caranta and Outran. The final of the X30 Senior was also exciting, where the Italian Edoardo Ludovico Villa built his masterpiece from the very beginning: he started fifth, he is good at staying with the leaders and keeping out of trouble and then climbing the rankings. On the fourth lap he is second and two laps later he grabs his head: the Italian has another step and gains the advantage, leaving his opponents to fight for the podium. Under the checkered flag, after 22 laps, Villa passes with more than three seconds ahead of the Belgian Goldstein and the French Poulain. The next round is the XIX Sette Laghi Trophy, on 6 and 7 August. –

Alberto Antoniazzi