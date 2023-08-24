Thriving Participation: Hangzhou Citizens Eagerly Join First Day of Offline Ticket Purchase for Hangzhou Asian Games

Hangzhou Citizens Eagerly Participate in Offline Ticket Purchase for Hangzhou Asian Games

Hangzhou citizens were fervently engaged in the first day of offline ticket purchases for the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games. The official offline ticket purchase channels for the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou were made available to the public on August 23, offering offline ticket purchases for sports competitions and electronic ticket exchange for paper tickets. These channels include competition venue ticket booths and official ticket service outlets, which are located in Hangzhou and five co-host cities including Ningbo, Wenzhou, Huzhou, Shaoxing, and Jinhua.

It is important to note that the venue ticket booths and official ticket service outlets share the available ticket inventory with the online official ticket sales channel. At present, there are no tickets available for sale online, with only offline purchases and ticket exchanges taking place.

During a visit to ticket booths at various sports centers, it was observed that citizens had started queuing as early as 7:00 am, both to purchase tickets on the spot and to exchange electronic tickets for paper ones. The enthusiasm and excitement for the Asian Games were evident at every ticket booth, with citizens immersing themselves in the festive atmosphere.

A citizen named Aunt Wang expressed her joy, saying, “I bought footballs and volleyballs with my family. My sister saw them online and sent them to me. We will definitely not be able to grab tickets when we are old, so we can get them offline immediately.” Another citizen, Ms. Chen, shared, “I bought it on my phone, and I just came to exchange it for a paper ticket.” Ms. Yu added, “I am following the Asian Games news in real-time, and I have already grabbed tickets for several games, especially track and field. I think it is for people from all walks of life, not just those who are too old to go online. Like we often shop online, but I think why I came to the Asian Games Park in Gongshu District, because I think there is a sense of offline experience, closer to the Asian Games.”

With the Hangzhou Asian Games officially entering their one-month countdown on August 23, the city is undergoing a transformation, not only in terms of its physical appearance but also in creating an atmosphere of warmth and togetherness, as friends and families come together to witness this grand event. Ms. Chen shared her excitement, saying, “Our locals seem to have been preparing for this (Asian Games) for a long time, and all the children’s extracurricular expansion assignments have also participated in a lot of things about the Asian Games, so I want to take him to experience it physically (on the ground).” Ms. Yu added, “Then I think that because of the Asian Games, Hangzhou citizens, including new Hangzhou people and old Hangzhou people, actively participated in sports and saw a very good leap forward.” She further mentioned the October holiday, where everyone would gather and have a good time, emphasizing that attending the Asian Games adds to the experience.

As the Hangzhou Asian Games draw near, the enthusiasm among Hangzhou citizens continues to rise, with offline ticket purchases playing a significant role in fostering excitement and engagement.

