Thule Approach is there roof top tent that makes every car journey more adventurous, comfortable and enjoyable. With this awning, every vehicle – whether it’s an SUV or a small car – can be transformed into a second home, to experience the van life or spend a weekend in nature with all the comforts.

Thule Approach: 2 hearts, a car and lots of adventure

“We wanted Thule Approach to be comfortable and fun to use; so we decided to make it as spacious and bright as possible. It has everything you are looking for but not expecting from a tent,” comments Graham Jackson, Product Manager at Thule.

A tent with a flexible structure: the innovative solution for maximum space

The main reason Thule Approach is so roomy is simple: its flexible structure allows it to be lightweight and not place excessive strain on the roof of the car when closed, but double its surface area when unfolded.

The internal space is therefore large, with large windows on the sides and in the upper part, which allow you to admire the surrounding landscapes in any weather condition. The dual density foam mattress also offers an exceptional camping experience.

The integrated rain cover is easily installed or removed. It offers maximum ventilation in case of high temperatures, and effectively protects against bad weather.

“The windows of Thule Approach have been designed to offer a wide view of the landscape sky, to feel even closer to nature. They also have the added benefit of keeping the tent cool and well ventilated when opened. And if the weather turns bad, no problem: we have designed panoramic skylights on the rain cover, to allow you to look at the sky even during the most difficult weather conditions” adds Henrik Eriksson, Director of design at Thule.

The innovative mounting brackets allow the awning to be installed on the car in just a few minutes – half the time compared to traditional awnings. The brackets also secure the awning to the bars, for added security. At your destination, Thule Approach unfolds in just 3 minutes, and when you set off again, it folds away easily.

For even more space, you can also install an awning or awning (sold separately).

Sizes, colors, prices and accessories

Thule Approach is available in three colors and three sizes, S (at the recommended price of €2563.00), M (at the recommended price of €3076.00) and L (at the recommended price of €3590.00).

Thule Approach Annex

It allows you to create an ideal additional space for dressing, cooking or storing equipment. It shelters from the sun, insects and rain and can also be used as an extra bed.

Thule Approach Awning

Helps shelter from the sun on hot days and unpredictable summer showers. Furthermore, it can be used as a relaxation area in combination with a table and chairs.

Thule Anti-Condensation Mat

Creates a cushion of air that prevents moisture from entering the mattress.

Thule Approach Fitted Sheet

Machine washable, keep your curtain clean and comfortable when you sleep.

Thule Approach Insulator

Additional layer that offers greater protection from the cold at night.

Thule Shoe Organizer

Allows you to hang your footwear outside the tent to keep the interior clean.

