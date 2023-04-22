Thule Epos is the bike rack for every type of bicycle

Thule Epos is a new one fully foldable and reclining towbar mounted bike carrierequipped with an innovative telescopic coupling system designed to transport bicycles of any type or size, from MTBs to road bikes, passing through gravel and e-bike models, which are notoriously heavier.

Thule Epos and the new telescopic arm system

The main innovation behind Thule Epos is represented by a new telescopic arm system, equipped with a swivel head and reinforced straps, which are compatible with any type of bicycle and make the bike carrier extremely versatile and easy to use. With Thule Epos you can carry 2 or 3 bicycles with a total weight of 60 kg in totalchoosing whether to fix them from the frame or from the rear wheel, and it is compatible with all types of bikes and models, including e-bikesmountain bikes, gravel bikes and models equipped with mudguards and luggage racks.

Less time loading bikes, more time pedaling and having fun

Installing Thule Epos is simple and requires minimal effort. Once mounted, bikes can be unloaded in a snap, regardless of the order in which they are placed on the rack. And once the bikes are loaded, the boot will still be accessible thanks to the tilting mechanism. In this way, managing your equipment will be easier and faster than ever, leaving you plenty of time to think about the most important thing: family and friends to enjoy the adventure with.

“We are thrilled to introduce this revolutionary bike rack, which will make transporting any type of bicycle easier than ever,” comments Baptiste Chaussignand, Product Management Manager for the Bike category at Thule. ”With its simplicity of use and the incredible versatility it demonstrates, there really will be no more excuses not to go out and ride next weekend!”

Practical in every phase of use

When there are no bicycles hooked up, the telescopic arms of Thule Epos can be easily folded, making the trunk accessible even without tilting the bike rack. Finally, when not in use, Thule Epos is completely resealableto facilitate transport and not to take up too much space.

The future of bike racks

Thule Epos is the result of years of experience and Thule’s dedication to cycling. The patented telescopic arms with which it is equipped offer unparalleled flexibility and ease of use, and allow you to transport bicycles in complete safety to any destination. Cycling is constantly evolving and with it the needs of enthusiasts: this is why Thule wants to be by their side today and in the future.

”Seeing and using the Thule Epos is fantastic. We were able to put all our bicycle knowledge to good use, combining it with the engineering know-how deriving from a long series of bicycle racks designed over the past few years, but we didn’t stop: we wanted to raise the bar even further. This new lightweight and robust platform offers truly superior quality and aesthetics. Every detail makes it one of a kind, including the integrated LED lights and specific accessories for each use” adds Henrik Eriksson, Global Design Director of Thule.

Thule Epos Bike Repair Holder

A support that can be attached to Thule Epos and which allows you to easily fix a bike in case of adjustments and small repairs to be made between one outing and another.

Thule High Grade Lock

Locking system for greater theft protection, developed in collaboration with ABUS®, a leading company in the sector.

Thule Epos Foldable Loading Ramp

Additional and foldable ramp that facilitates the loading and unloading of bicycles.

All accessories are sold separately.

Technical specifications

– Load capacity up to 60kg total, to allow the transport of all bikes, including the heaviest e-bikes

– Compatible with all frames from 20mm to 90mm in diameter

– Allows the transport of voluminous bikes thanks to the large load bases (reaching 1350mm) and the spacing between them of 250mm

– Fits wheel diameters from 16” to 29” and tires up to 3.2” thick (up to 5” margin when using accessory belt, sold separately)

