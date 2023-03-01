Founded in 1942, Thule it is the point of reference for all those who wish to live an active life in the open air. Starting from 2023, the company will engage in the direct distribution of its products in sports shops in the outdoor and bike sector located throughout Italy. The goal is to establish a direct relationship with the world of retailto meet the needs of the sector, offering direct assistance to partner stores with ever increasing attention to retail marketing projects.

Thule is grateful to Panorama Diffusion, a company specialized in the distribution of products in the outdoor and bike sector, which in the last ten years has made the Thule brand known and appreciated. Thanks to the long-lasting and close collaboration with Panorama Diffusion Thule has managed to achieve important goals in the Italian market.

Present in more than 140 countries worldwide, among other things Thule designs and manufactures roof and towbar mounted bike racks, rack systems for water and winter sports, outdoor backpacks and travel bags, as well as roof tents and products for the such as strollers, bicycle seats and multifunctional trailers.