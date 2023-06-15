Thule Rail Hip pack 4L is the bike pouch you were looking for

Thule Rail Hip pack 4L is a hydration pouch with clever design which keeps you hydrated without missing out on the moments along the way. The Thule ReTrakt Bladder Hose has a unique magnetic design, which allows the hose to automatically snap back into place between uses, without taking your attention off the course. This hydration pouch also offers a superior stability and breathable materials which ensure comfort, and the reflective elements and the bike light attachment loops offer visibility at night. Easy one-handed phone access e internal pockets organized for storing tools and snacks. This hydration pouch is a perfect addition to 1-3 hour rides.

Caratteristiche Thule Rail Hip pack 4L

 The hydration bladder tube can be reached without taking your eyes off the road, thanks to the patented ReTrakt magnetic holder system

 Includes 1.5 L water bag

 One-handed behind-the-back phone access with soft fabric structured pocket

 Breathable and robust materials

 Internal pockets allow you to store tools and accessories in an organized way

 Quick access to food thanks to the side jersey pockets

 Front flap for storing small items

 Maximum visibility thanks to the reflective inserts and the light fastening slot

Technical specifications

 Dimensions: 26 x 11 x 17cm

 Weight: 0.23 kg

 Materiale: Nylon

Thule Rail Hip pack 4L – €113,00

READ ALSO: In praise of the fanny pack

Advertising