Thule Rail Hip pack 4L is the bike pouch you were looking for

Thule Rail Hip pack 4L is a hydration pouch with clever design which keeps you hydrated without missing out on the moments along the way. The Thule ReTrakt Bladder Hose has a unique magnetic design, which allows the hose to automatically snap back into place between uses, without taking your attention off the course. This hydration pouch also offers a superior stability and breathable materials which ensure comfort, and the reflective elements and the bike light attachment loops offer visibility at night. Easy one-handed phone access e internal pockets organized for storing tools and snacks. This hydration pouch is a perfect addition to 1-3 hour rides.
Caratteristiche Thule Rail Hip pack 4L
The hydration bladder tube can be reached without taking your eyes off the road, thanks to the patented ReTrakt magnetic holder system
Includes 1.5 L water bag
One-handed behind-the-back phone access with soft fabric structured pocket
Breathable and robust materials
Internal pockets allow you to store tools and accessories in an organized way
Quick access to food thanks to the side jersey pockets
Front flap for storing small items
Maximum visibility thanks to the reflective inserts and the light fastening slot
Technical specifications
Dimensions: 26 x 11 x 17cm
Weight: 0.23 kg
Materiale: Nylon
Thule Rail Hip pack 4L – €113,00
READ ALSO: In praise of the fanny pack
Advertising