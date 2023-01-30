UDINE. Explaining a defeat like this is complicated for anyone, let alone a rookie coach like Carlo Finetti, catapulted into the helm of the APU for a month or so and who has to undertake the return journey under a train of thirty points and passes.

He speaks and the captain speaks, the president Alessandro Pedone, inhibited until the beginning of February, cannot make statements and it is better this way for the players: they would have been incinerated.

The coach begins: “I think I could dwell on many things, but the reality is that we sucked at the c….”. Needless to add more. The Sienese coach says it all, who doesn’t lack honesty after a match like this.

Finetti continues: «Second quarter and third quarter played backwards as we had thought. The opponent was backed to the wall, the history of Fortitudo doesn’t allow you to lose two games in a row, because the club here wants to compete until the end. The second quarter splits the game both from an emotional and a technical point of view». «Eleven out of 13 from three in the first half of the Effe – continues Finetti – testifies to a team that got rid of a burden and dissolved».

And now? «Rags are washed at home, as they say in Tuscany, with the team we will solve the things that need to be solved. We thank our fans. Now let’s go back to the gym to work ».

Technical Problems? «We made our rivals run too fast, we didn’t control the pace: a great team then resists in the first fistfight, also in the second, we give in immediately: we are not a great team. You can’t score 15 points in the second quarter and have 34 scored. You can’t».

Coach Luca Dalmonte della Fortitudo praises the aggressiveness of his team. «Because – he explains – this victory cannot be reduced only to the large percentage in long-range shooting. There was much more: desire, attitude, on everyone’s part».

Captain Michele Antonutti is very dark in the face. It is one of the most difficult moments since he returned to Apu four seasons ago. «Unfortunately it was a bad game, we didn’t play, we have to make a huge examination of conscience. We start again from ourselves and then prepare for a strong work week. Many Friulian fans were here to support us. I thank them, we heard them even in such a full building. There is so much heat around us and so much frustration in us: we have to roll up our sleeves. In my career I have never lost so many 30-point games, it’s frustrating because I live it at home with the colors of my city».

Next to him passes Alessandro Gentile. He greets, but is very black. —

