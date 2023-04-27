thunderclap in the East with the elimination of the Milwaukee Bucks by Miami

This is the huge surprise of Wednesday, April 26. The Miami Heat eliminated the Milwaukee Bucks after the fifth game of the first round of the North American Basketball League (NBA) playoffs to reach the Eastern Conference semi-finals, where they will find the New York Knicks, heartthrobs, them, from Cleveland. In the West, Golden State managed the break against Sacramento while Memphis obtained a reprieve against the Lakers.

Read also: Denver and Phoenix in the semifinals in the West; in the East, Boston still has to wait

The Miami Heat’s stunt

Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat faces Pat Connaughton of the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5 of the NBA Playoffs First Round at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on April 26, 2023. STACY REVERE / AFP

The Floridians had laboriously scrapped to get out of the roadblocks. Ten days later, by winning after overtime (128-126) against the Bucks, Miami became, in NBA history, the sixth lowest ranked team (seeded No. 8) in its league. table of the playoffs to come out the best ranked (n° 1) at the end of the regular season.

Finalist in 2020, the Heat knows how to remobilize when the spring games come. Especially since he can count on the talent of Jimmy Butler: after his exceptional performance with 56 points in the fourth game of the series, the winger scored 42 on Wednesday. Under his leadership, Miami erased 16 lengths behind in the fourth quarter, overwhelming opponents unable to finish a job that had started well under the leadership of Giannis Antetokounmpo (38 points, 20 rebounds).

Milwaukee falls from a very high position, after dominating the regular season. Symbol of the fear that gripped the 2021 champion, no shot was taken in time on the last action that could lead to a second extension. “Our season has been up and down, we have been in difficult situations, but we fought, we knew we had what it took to come back in better shape”rejoiced the Miami player Gabe Vincent (22 points).

The Knicks, a first for ten years

Director Spike Lee, a New York Knicks supporter, during Game 5 of the NBA playoff first round against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio on April 26, 2023. KIRK IRWIN/AFP

In the conference semi-finals, the Heat will face the Knicks, who got rid of the Cleveland Cavaliers (106-95) for a confrontation inspired by the great battles of the 1990s. did not make it past the first round of the playoffs. The New York collective also shone with its combativeness, like a Mitchell Robinson capturing 11 offensive rebounds (18 in total, 13 points, 3 blocks).

The Knicks led the way all game, led by Jalen Brunson (23 points) and RJ Barrett (21 points). The only downside: the premature exit of Julius Randle (13 points), just before the break. The winger again injured his left ankle, which he had suffered before the playoffs.

In the west, nothing is new…

De’Aaron Fox of the Sacramento Kings shoots over Andrew Wiggins of the Golden State Warriors in Game 5 of the first round of the NBA playoffs in Sacramento, California on April 26, 2023. JOSE LUIS VILLEGAS / AP

Golden State, pushed to its limits against the Kings, spoke about its experience as a champion to win a precious success in Sacramento (123-116): a break (3-2) that will have to be confirmed on Friday to end it.

Read also: Article reserved for our subscribers NBA: the Sacramento Kings back in the playoffs, after seventeen years of drought

Stephen Curry (31 points, 8 assists) was again decisive, his basket with the fault 22 seconds from time extinguishing hopes of an opposing comeback. He wasn’t the only one to shine, as Klay Thompson added 25 points and Draymond Green 21 – his best total in more than five years. Opposite, De’Aaron Fox, very present despite his fracture at the end of the left index finger, did not deserve, although clumsy (24 points at 9/25).

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies goes to the basket against Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 5 of the first round of the NBA playoffs in Memphis, Tennessee on April 26, 2023. JUSTIN FORD/AFP

Forced to win against the Los Angeles Lakers on pain of elimination, Memphis succeeded at home (116-99). The Grizzlies can thank Desmond Bane (33 points, 10 rebounds), even if Ja Morant was not outdone (31 points, 10 rebounds), distinguishing himself at the reception of an alley-oop (pass in the air ) above LeBron James. The latter, savior of LA forty-eight hours earlier, was less prominent this Wednesday (15 points at 5/17 in shots, 10 rebounds).

Newsletter « Paris 2024 » “Le Monde” deciphers the news and the challenges of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Register

Anthony Davis (31 points, 19 rebounds) on the other hand was dominant, after missing out on his previous game. In vain, because the Grizzlies counted up to 25 units in advance. Despite everything, the Angelin coach Darvin Ham did not seem to be in doubt: “We were told that we would not be in the playoffs from the start. So there is no pressure. » The Lakers remain on waivers in favor (3-2). If he wins on Saturday, the 2020 champion will advance to the conference semi-finals.