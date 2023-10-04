Thuram is enough for Inter: Portuguese Benfica narrowly beaten at San Siro. Inzaghi smiles: amazing recovery for the Nerazzurri

A match as European (vice) champions. With patience e concentrationwith the determination of Lautaroan increasingly driving force for this team with two woodblocks and as many near-goals, and then the signing of Thuram, still decisive. Especially with a second half of rare intensity and quality, which makes a formidable opponent like the disappear from the field Benfica. Inter resumed their run in Champions League.

If the onset of San Sebastian had made many people turn up their noses, Inzaghi tonight he smiles. She has found her cup team again, and also the testa of the group which at this point seems much less complicated than a couple of hours ago. The 1-0 against Benfica it’s worth a lot. For the result obviously, precious for morale and for the ranking. Even more so for the performance. Inter and Benfica are two teams in some ways similar: technical, brave. European, as demonstrated by the progress of the last one Championswhere they had already met in quarters. The Portuguese showed up at San Siro to avenge that elimination but above all to make up for the home misstep against Salzburg on the first day, which compromised this edition a bit. They came to do the matchthey also succeeded for 45 minutes. Then Inter reiterated be superior and he did it by showing off the entire sample.

We really should divide the comment in two, as was the match. In the first half balanced let’s savebetween two teams that played well mirrorattacking (more than Benfica to be honest) with a dense network of steps in the possession phase. And trying to do the difference on the contrary, to those who are better at restarting in the open spaces left by the opponent’s maneuver. A continuous back and forth, stealing the ball from here and recovering it from there. Aursnes launched into the open field by a sensational indecision of Unripe e Pavard (bravo Sommer), Dumfries always dangerous on the right. A dynamic, intense match. There classical race that only one episode can unlock. It seems.

And instead in the second half it’s another match, where Inter – the improve this season, perhaps even more than the record-breaking derby against Milan – literally makes them disappear opponents from the field. In a quarter of an hour the Nerazzurri revved up and put the team on fire Portuguese defense. Dumfries devours the lead, Lautaro hits a sensational crossbar from the right winger and a incredible pole of the left one. The goal couldn’t be more deserved and comes at the end of yet another run by Dumfrieswith the right plate of Thuram, the most precise of all sills. San Siro is bedlam, Dimarco he also finds the immediate double but offside. The Benfica falters. She holds him up before the referee Makkellepardoning Neres for a slap in the face of Lautaro which at least deserved to be seen again at Was. Then also the Inter captain, unusually wasteful in front of the goalkeeper twice. In the end Trubin, with another miracle, again on Lautaro. Inter are overflowing, still in the 94th minute they find themselves in the Portuguese area repeatedly coming close doubling. And the last final cross, with time up with the opposing goalkeeper also looking for the tie and some timid protests for a penalty, it’s a truly unnecessary thrill for an evening like this. It could have been one rout and instead it is only a narrow victory. It couldn’t be more precious.

