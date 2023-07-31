Thursday before the judges – breaking latest news

In prison since January 20 for sexual assault on a 23-year-old, he first denied the relationship and then spoke of “consensual”. The prosecutor’s office has elements to decree the trial, it will be in December

The former Sevilla, Barça, Juve and PSG player will have to appear in the courtroom on Thursday at noon, the last formal step before being indicted. After the statement by Dani Alves, who has always claimed that the relationship with the girl was consensual, the ball will pass to the Court of Barcelona which, once the requests for sanctions have been completed, will set the start of the trial, presumably between the end of 2023 and the beginning of 2024, one year after the ex-footballer entered Brians 2 prison, 40 km north of Barcelona.

