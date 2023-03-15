Thursday 30 March, in which the conference “Digital in the field” will be held at the Federal Technical Center of Coverciano (FI) and, subsequently, the game that will assign the Digital Cup 2023with the challenge between Italian National Digital Communication e Italian National Singers.

The day will start at 10:00 with the morning conference, which was created with the aim of raising awareness and disseminating the various topics related to sport and digital technology.

Among the confirmed speakers, there are Francis DiCostanzoPresident of PA Social and Fondazione Italia Digitale, Daniel IervolinoPresident of Salerno, Fosca NomisHead of the Advocacy & Policy Save the Children Italy Department and other institutional figures and professionals in the sector.

There are two panels, moderated respectively by the journalist Gaia Simonetti it’s yes Cesare BuquicchioDirector of Health Information.

In the afternoon, at 15:00, the meeting will take place between the Italian National Digital Communication Team, a reality born from an initiative of the PA Social Association and the Italia Digitale Foundation (and the Italian National Singers.

The Digital Cup 2023 also aims to support the activities of Light points of Save The Childrenday centers with a high educational density that arise in the most disadvantaged neighborhoods and suburbs of cities to offer free training and educational opportunities to children between 6 and 17 years of age.