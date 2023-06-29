Home » Thursday’s Day D: Jalonen will be dismissed, they also have a successor. Nedvěd should return to the national team
Thursday’s Day D: Jalonen will be dismissed, they also have a successor. Nedvěd should return to the national team

Thirty-five days after the quarter-final elimination with the USA and the historically worst placing at the World Cup in the form of eighth place, the never-ending saga called “What about Karim Jalonen?” will finally find a resolution on Thursday. According to Sport.cz, the head coach and his implementation team will very likely be dismissed from the Czech hockey team. In that case, the eleven-member executive committee headed by union president Alois Hadamczik will elect Radim Rulík, the 63-year-old Finn’s current U20 coach, as successor. However, that is far from all…

