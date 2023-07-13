Home » Thursday’s gossip: Henderson, Kane, Silva, Colwill, Felix, Rice, Vardy
Sports

Thursday’s gossip: Henderson, Kane, Silva, Colwill, Felix, Rice, Vardy

by admin
Thursday’s gossip: Henderson, Kane, Silva, Colwill, Felix, Rice, Vardy

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is considering leaving the club for Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia. They have yet to make a formal bid for the 33-year-old England midfielder, but do want to sign him. (Telegraph, subscription needed)external-link

Paris St-Germain will do everything possible to attract Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane, 29, to the club – although his first choice remains Bayern Munich. (RMC Sport, in French)external-link

Barcelona want to sign Manchester City and Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva, 28, but their back-up plan is to approach Tottenham and Argentina’s Giovani lo Celso, 27. (Mundo Deportivo, in Spanish)external-link

Nottingham Forest have followed up their long-standing interest in PSV Eindhoven and Ivory Coast midfielder Ibrahim Sangare, 25, by making an offer. (Athletic, subscription needed)external-link

Liverpool are ready to make an offer for Chelsea’s English centre-back Levi Colwill, 20. (90min)external-link

Manchester United, Newcastle United and Aston Villa are all interested in Atletico Madrid and Portugal forward Joao Felix, 23. (ABC, via Metro)external-link

West Ham are becoming frustrated with the delay in selling England midfielder Declan Rice, 24, for £105m, which is being caused by delays with paperwork being drawn up by Arsenal’s lawyers. (Sky Sports)external-link

Everton are interested in unattached French striker Moussa Dembele, 27, and Leicester’s English forward Jamie Vardy, 36. (FootballTransfers)external-link

Newcastle remain locked in talks with Leicester over their English winger Harvey Barnes, 25, with the Magpies considering an opening offer of about £30m. (Mail)external-link

Nice and Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey, 32, has a big-money offer on the table to move to Saudi Arabia. (Sun)external-link

See also  This time the procedure was more difficult, Budínský, the only Karvina witness, compared

Tottenham and Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, 27, is on a long list of potential Atletico Madrid targets. (Marca, in Spanish)external-link

Chelsea are open to selling English centre-back Trevoh Chalobah, 24, this summer should the right offer emerge. (Evening Standard)external-link

Manchester City have turned down bids in the region of £30m for their England Under-21 midfielder James McAtee, 20. (Sun)external-link

Bristol City have rejected a £15m offer from Bournemouth for 19-year-old English midfielder Alex Scott. (Bristol Live)external-link

Manchester United’s English defender Will Fish, 20, has agreed to rejoin Hibernian on another season-long loan. (Manchester Evening News)external-link

Wolves are open to offers for Spaniard Jonny Castro Otto, 29, amid talks to re-sign Republic of Ireland full-back Matt Doherty, 31. (Express & Star, subscription needed)external-link

Chelsea and United States midfielder Christian Pulisic, 24, will wear the number 11 shirt when he completes a move to AC Milan. (Goal)external-link

Metro

You may also like

Viktor Gyokeres: Coventry City sell striker to Sporting...

3rd league: Essen and Halle open the season

Wimbledon 2023 results: Ons Jabeur fights back to...

This is how the Swiss trained for the...

Newell’s Unveils Conditions Set by Cruz Azul for...

Heat, Haywood Highsmith’s contract guaranteed

WELT Club: Exclusive run and talk with marathon...

Dovbyk is back in fashion, Roma aim for...

Ion Izagirre wins stage 12, de la Cruz...

Chinese Women’s Football Goalkeeper Zhu Yu Aims to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy