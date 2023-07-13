Thursday’s gossip: Henderson, Kane, Silva, Colwill, Felix, Rice, Vardy

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is considering leaving the club for Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia. They have yet to make a formal bid for the 33-year-old England midfielder, but do want to sign him. (Telegraph, subscription needed)external-link

Paris St-Germain will do everything possible to attract Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane, 29, to the club – although his first choice remains Bayern Munich. (RMC Sport, in French)external-link

Barcelona want to sign Manchester City and Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva, 28, but their back-up plan is to approach Tottenham and Argentina’s Giovani lo Celso, 27. (Mundo Deportivo, in Spanish)external-link

Nottingham Forest have followed up their long-standing interest in PSV Eindhoven and Ivory Coast midfielder Ibrahim Sangare, 25, by making an offer. (Athletic, subscription needed)external-link

Liverpool are ready to make an offer for Chelsea’s English centre-back Levi Colwill, 20. (90min)external-link

Manchester United, Newcastle United and Aston Villa are all interested in Atletico Madrid and Portugal forward Joao Felix, 23. (ABC, via Metro)external-link

West Ham are becoming frustrated with the delay in selling England midfielder Declan Rice, 24, for £105m, which is being caused by delays with paperwork being drawn up by Arsenal’s lawyers. (Sky Sports)external-link

Everton are interested in unattached French striker Moussa Dembele, 27, and Leicester’s English forward Jamie Vardy, 36. (FootballTransfers)external-link

Newcastle remain locked in talks with Leicester over their English winger Harvey Barnes, 25, with the Magpies considering an opening offer of about £30m. (Mail)external-link

Nice and Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey, 32, has a big-money offer on the table to move to Saudi Arabia. (Sun)external-link

Tottenham and Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, 27, is on a long list of potential Atletico Madrid targets. (Marca, in Spanish)external-link

Chelsea are open to selling English centre-back Trevoh Chalobah, 24, this summer should the right offer emerge. (Evening Standard)external-link

Manchester City have turned down bids in the region of £30m for their England Under-21 midfielder James McAtee, 20. (Sun)external-link

Bristol City have rejected a £15m offer from Bournemouth for 19-year-old English midfielder Alex Scott. (Bristol Live)external-link

Manchester United’s English defender Will Fish, 20, has agreed to rejoin Hibernian on another season-long loan. (Manchester Evening News)external-link

Wolves are open to offers for Spaniard Jonny Castro Otto, 29, amid talks to re-sign Republic of Ireland full-back Matt Doherty, 31. (Express & Star, subscription needed)external-link

Chelsea and United States midfielder Christian Pulisic, 24, will wear the number 11 shirt when he completes a move to AC Milan. (Goal)external-link

