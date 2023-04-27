Thursday’s gossip: Kane, Livakovic, Pochettino, Raya, Toney, Lukaku, Messi, Smith Rowe

Manchester United want to sign 29-year-old England striker Harry Kane, but will walk away and pursue other options rather than get involved in a lengthy battle over transfer fees with Tottenham. (Star) external-link

Mauricio Pochettino is not using an agent as he negotiates the finer details of his appointment as Chelsea’s next head coach. (Telegraph – subscription required) external-link

Spain goalkeeper David Raya and England striker Ivan Toney, both 27, are being monitored by Chelsea for a summer transfer from Brentford. (Football London) external-link

Chelsea are set to meet Inter Milan to discuss the future of 29-year-old Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, who is currently on loan with the Serie A club, as well as the possibility of signing Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana, 27. (Evening Standard) external-link

Liverpool could spend big on Inter Milan and Italy midfielder Nicolo Barella, 26, despite ruling out signing England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, this summer because of Borussia Dortmund’s high asking price. (Sport Mediaset via Express) external-link

Arsenal, Tottenham and Newcastle are all interested in 26-year-old Brazil forward Raphinha, who Barcelona may be willing to offload to free up finances to re-sign Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, from Paris St-Germain. (AS – in Spanish) external-link

Aston Villa are interested in Arsenal and England midfielder Emile Smith Rowe, 22, who is “disappointed” with his lack of first-team opportunities at the Gunners. (Football 365) external-link

AC Milan‘s Portugal forward Rafael Leao, 23, has turned down offers to join Real Madrid and Chelsea. (La Gazetta dello Sport – in Italian) external-link

Meanwhile, Milan could offer to swap Belgium midfielder Charles de Ketelaere, 22, for West Ham and Italy striker Gianluca Scamacca, 24, in the summer transfer window. (Telelombardia, via Inside Futbol) external-link

MLS commissioner Don Garber says it will take a “clever” league-wide effort to get a deal done to bring Paris St-Germain and Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, to the United States. (Goal) external-link