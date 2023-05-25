Home » Thursday’s gossip: Mount, Barnes, Kane, Osimhen, Harrison, Palhinha, Kim, Nelson
Manchester United are willing to pay £55m for Chelsea’s England midfielder Mason Mount and are aiming to beat Liverpool and Arsenal to the 24-year-old’s signature. (Mail)external-link

Mount will discuss his Chelsea future in a meeting with the club’s hierarchy next week. (90 minutes)external-link

Mount is leaning towards Manchester United if Chelsea decide to sell. (The Athletic – subscription required)external-link

Aston Villa are leading the race to sign Leicester City’s 25-year-old English winger Harvey Barnes. (Independent)external-link

West Ham are also interested in Barnes, as well as Leeds United’s English winger Jack Harrison, 26. (Sun)external-link

The Hammers are likely to keep David Moyes as their manager and intend to back him by also targeting Fulham’s Portugal midfielder Joao Palhinha, 27, as a potential replacement for England midfielder Declan Rice, 24. (Guardian)external-link

Arsenal plan to sell as many as 14 first-team players to fund eight new signings in major summer rebuild – with the club’s record signing, 27-year-old Ivory Coast winger Nicolas Pepe, among those set to leave. (Football.London)external-link

Mikel Arteta is willing to let England midfielder Emile Smith Rowe, 22, leave the Emirates to make room for Leicester and England midfielder James Maddison, 26. (Mirror)external-link

The Gunners are also interested in adding Torino and Paraguay forward Antonio Sanabria, 26, in a deal worth £21.6m. (La Repubblica via Mail)external-link

Manchester United have been told they must pay £140m if they want to sign Napoli and Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, 24, this summer after agreeing a deal for his club team-mate and South Korea defender Kim Min-jae, 26. (The Morning via Mirror)external-link

Napoli are desperately trying to convince Kim to sign a new contract before a release clause comes into effect this summer. (90 minutes)external-link

However, Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane, 29, still remains Manchester United’s first-choice striker option and the club will move early in the window in attempt to make negotiations smoother. (Guardian)external-link

Aston Villa want to secure the long-term futures of England striker Ollie Watkins, 27, and Scotland midfielder John McGinn, 28, with new contracts before the transfer window opens. (Telegraph – subscription required)external-link

Feyenoord are resigned to losing manager Arne Slot to Tottenham. (Football Insider)external-link

Real Betis may return to their long-standing interest in Leeds United‘s Spanish midfielder Marc Roca, 26, if the Yorkshire club are relegated from the Premier League. (Sports stadium)external-link

Arsenal have offered England midfielder Reiss Nelson a new deal until 2027, with the option of an extra year, but the 23-year-old also has offers from other Premier League sides, Italy and Spain. (Fabrizio Romano)external-link

Swansea boss Russell Martin has verbally agreed to become the new Southampton manager. (Sky Sports)external-link

Martin, 37, has agreed a three-year deal to become Southampton’s new manager, with the relegated Premier League club set to announce his appointment in the coming days. (Sun) external-link

Barcelona have been shocked by hints that France defender Jules Kounde, 24, wants to leave the club, just a year after joining from Sevilla. (90 minutes)external-link

Qatar Sports Investments, who own Paris St-Germainhave made a move to buy eight-time Brazilian Serie A champions Santos. (Mirror)external-link

