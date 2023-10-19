Thursday’s gossip: Osimhen, Messi, Suarez, Silva, Musiala, Boniface

Liverpool have joined Chelsea and Arsenal in the chase for 24-year-old Napoli and Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, who is rated at around £95m. (Sun)external-link

Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 36, has quashed speculation that he will leave Inter Miami on loan to play for another club once the MLS season ends. (ESPN)external-link

Inter Miami hope to bring Uruguay and Guild striker Luis Suarez, 36, to the club to join up with former Barcelona team-mate Messi. (Mirror)external-link

Chelsea’s Brazilian defender Thiago Silva, 39, has hinted at a return to Fluminense next year, with his contract with the Blues expiring in the summer. (Sun)external-link

Bayern Munich are considering an emergency move for Greek former Arsenal defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos, 35, as they try to minimise the impact of a growing injury crisis. (Mirror)external-link

Borussia Monchengladbach have triggered an option to extend France midfielder Manu Kone’s contract amid interest from Liverpool, Juventus and Bayern Munich in the 22-year-old. (90min)external-link

Newcastle are weighing up a move for Bayer Leverkusen and Nigeria striker Victor Boniface, 22. (Sun)external-link

Bayern Munich are confident of tying Germany midfielder Jamal Musiala down to a new deal amid interest from Liverpool and Manchester Citywith the 20-year-old’s current contract running until 2026. (90min)external-link

Italian former West Ham star Paolo di Canio, 55, has revealed he turned down the chance to join Roberto Mancini’s coaching set-up with the Saudi Arabia national team. (La Stampa, via Sun)external-link

England legend Chris Waddle could be making a remarkable comeback to football aged 62 with the world‘s second oldest club. (Alan Biggs)external-link

Rangers have approached Brighton’s head of recruitment Sam Jewell, who is behind some of the Seagulls’ biggest signings. (Star)external-link

