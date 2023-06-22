Home » Thursday’s gossip: Tonali, Rice, Maguire, McTominay, Phillips, Mane
Thursday's gossip: Tonali, Rice, Maguire, McTominay, Phillips, Mane

Thursday’s gossip: Tonali, Rice, Maguire, McTominay, Phillips, Mane

Newcastle United are closing in on a £60m deal for AC Milan’s Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali, 23. (Athletic – subscription required)external-link

Manchester United have joined Arsenal in wanting to sign 24-year-old England midfielder Declan Rice from West Hamwith the Red Devils considering a player-plus-cash deal involving England defender Harry Maguire, 30, or Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay, 26. (Telegraph – subscription required)external-link

West Ham are keen on bringing McTominay to the club should Rice leave. (Talksport)external-link

Manchester City are also competing for Rice, with West Ham preferring a deal which would see England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, 27, move to London Stadium. (ESPN)external-link

City’s Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva, 28, is nearing a move to Saudi Arabia. (Marca – in Spanishexternal-link)

Bayern Munich are open to Senegal forward Sadio Mane, 31, leaving the club this summer, with Newcastle interested. (Bild – in German)external-link

The Magpies also want to sign Ruben Neves, 26, on loan after the Portugal midfielder agreed to join Al Hilal from Wolverhampton Wanderers for £47m this week. (Football Insider)external-link

Tottenham’s England striker Harry Kane, 29, is still hopeful of securing a move to Manchester United this summer. (Mirror)external-link

Spurs have verbally agreed a £17.2m deal to sign Italian goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, 26, from Empoli. (Sky Sports)external-link

Manchester United and Bayern Munich are favourites to sign Eintracht Frankfurt France striker Randal Kolo Muani, 24. (L’Equipe – in French)external-link

The Red Devils are considering a move for Inter Milan’s Cameroon goalkeeper, Andre Onana, 27. (Sky Sports Italy – in Italian)external-link

Burnley are set to sign Republic of Ireland defender Dara O’Shea, 24, from West Bromwich Albion. (Irish Independent)external-link

Bournemouth are close to completing a £9.5m deal with Roma for Netherlands forward Justin Kluivert, 24. (Talksport)external-link

Brentford are in advanced talks to sign Republic of Ireland defender Nathan Collins, 22, from Wolves. (Sky Sports)external-link

Bayern Munich’s Netherlands midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, 21, has said he may have to move to secure more playing time, opening the door for Liverpool. (Mirror)external-link

Juventus have offered 28-year-old France midfielder Adrien Rabiot a new deal ahead of his contract expiring in July, but he would prefer a Premier League move, with Manchester United and Newcastle interested. (Foot Mercado – In French)external-link

Italy midfielder Jorginho, 31, wants to stay at Arsenal despite interest from Lazio. (Evening Standard)external-link

Chelsea’s Morocco midfielder Hakim Ziyech, 30, is nearing an £8m move to Al-Nasr. (Standard)external-link

Fellow Chelsea midfielder Callum Hudson-Odoi, 22, could also be leaving for Saudi Arabia with two Pro League clubs interested in the England international. (Athletic – subscription required)external-link

