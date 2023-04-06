Chelsea are considering holding talks with former boss Antonio Conte over the manager’s role as they look for a long-term solution, having appointed Frank Lampard until the end of the season. (Independent)
Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso has emerged as a contender for the Chelsea job following Graham Potter’s sacking. (Guardian)
Leicester are set to demand about £50m for 26-year-old England midfielder James Maddison, with Tottenham favourites to sign him.(Telegraph – subscription)
Tottenham are interested in Atletico Madrid’s 28-year-old Argentine midfielder Rodrigo de Paul. (Inter Live – in Italian)
Inter Miami are willing to offer Paris St-Germain’s Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, an equity stake in the club to convince him to join this summer. (Independent)
Arsenal have opened talks with Leicester’s 25-year-old Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, who has also attracted interest from Newcastle United and Barcelona. (Football Insider)
Arsenal view Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi as a possible replacement if Mikel Arteta leaves for Real Madrid. (Mirror)
Chelsea have started negotiations with France midfielder N’Golo Kante, 32, over a new contract. (Fabrizio Romano)
Leicester are considering an experienced caretaker manager such as Martin O’Neill or Rafael Benitez as Brendan Rodgers’ replacement until the end of the season. (Independent)
Leicester have identified Graham Potter, recently sacked by Chelsea, and Brentford manager Thomas Frank as summer targets, with ex-Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl and former Leeds manager Jesse Marsch also under consideration. (Sky Sports)
Former Borussia Monchengladbach manager Adi Hutter could also be an option for Leicester. (Mail)
Leicester are favourites to sign Valencia’s 22-year-old Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili. (Fabrizio Romano)
Burnley want to sign Ajax’s 20-year-old Dutch winger Sontje Hansen this summer. (Football Insider)
Arsenal are in negotiations with the representatives of 23-year-old English forward Reiss Nelson about a contract extension. (Fabrizio Romano)