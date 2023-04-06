Chelsea are considering holding talks with former boss Antonio Conte over the manager’s role as they look for a long-term solution, having appointed Frank Lampard until the end of the season. (Independent) external-link

Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso has emerged as a contender for the Chelsea job following Graham Potter’s sacking. (Guardian) external-link

Leicester are set to demand about £50m for 26-year-old England midfielder James Maddison, with Tottenham favourites to sign him.(Telegraph – subscription) external-link

Tottenham are interested in Atletico Madrid’s 28-year-old Argentine midfielder Rodrigo de Paul. (Inter Live – in Italian) external-link

Inter Miami are willing to offer Paris St-Germain’s Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, an equity stake in the club to convince him to join this summer. (Independent) external-link

Arsenal have opened talks with Leicester’s 25-year-old Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, who has also attracted interest from Newcastle United and Barcelona. (Football Insider) external-link

Arsenal view Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi as a possible replacement if Mikel Arteta leaves for Real Madrid. (Mirror) external-link

Chelsea have started negotiations with France midfielder N’Golo Kante, 32, over a new contract. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Leicester are considering an experienced caretaker manager such as Martin O’Neill or Rafael Benitez as Brendan Rodgers’ replacement until the end of the season. (Independent) external-link

Leicester have identified Graham Potter, recently sacked by Chelsea, and Brentford manager Thomas Frank as summer targets, with ex-Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl and former Leeds manager Jesse Marsch also under consideration. (Sky Sports) external-link

Former Borussia Monchengladbach manager Adi Hutter could also be an option for Leicester. (Mail) external-link

Leicester are favourites to sign Valencia’s 22-year-old Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Burnley want to sign Ajax’s 20-year-old Dutch winger Sontje Hansen this summer. (Football Insider) external-link

Arsenal are in negotiations with the representatives of 23-year-old English forward Reiss Nelson about a contract extension. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link