A game of the category “The main thing is to continue!”

Despite losing 31:32 to Dinamo Bucharest, THW Kiel made it into the quarter-finals of the Handball Champions League. The German record champions clearly won the first leg in Romania by 41:28.

Kiel is further along, but things aren’t really going well at THW. And even the hall announcer can be plugged in. When there was a time-out seven seconds before the end of the half, Carsten Schoppenhauer announced the result: “It’s 15:17 at the break.”

But “Schoppi” doesn’t have the throwing power of Eric Johansson on the clock. The Swede punishes his own hall announcer for giving it away too quickly and slams the ball back into the net a second before the break. It goes without saying that Schoppenhauer is happy to correct the half-time result…

In the game, the Romanians show after the bitter defeat in the first leg that they can also play handball. Fighting for a respectable success, which they also get in the end with a goal from Akimenko seconds before the end into the empty goal. At THW, Niclas Ekberg, in his 555th appearance, is fighting against defeat and is the best thrower with nine goals.

Kiel loses against Bucharest – and 15,000 euros

Bitter for the Bundesliga title candidate: In addition to the game, THW also loses money. There is 15,000 euros for every victory in the Champions League playoffs. Dinamo is now raking them in.

Nevertheless, Kiel is in the quarter-finals (May 10/18). Then it gets much more difficult: The French top club Paris Saint-Germain is waiting.