Tianjin and Shanghai meet in women’s volleyball super final 2023-01-04 14:06:53.0 Source: Xinhua Net

Author: Wang Jingyu, Huang Haoran

The semifinals of the 2022-2023 Chinese Women’s Volleyball Super League will be played in Shangrao, Jiangxi Province on the 3rd. The defending champion Tianjin team and Shanghai team both won another game, defeated their respective opponents with a big score of 2:0, and met in the final.

The semi-finals will be best-of-three. The Tianjin team defeated the Fujian team 25:21, 25:19 and 25:12 that day. This is also Tianjin’s 20th consecutive victory in the league.

Li Yingying scored a game-high 24 points for the Tianjin team, and foreign players Vargas and Wang Yuanyuan contributed 19 and 14 points respectively.

The Shanghai team defeated the Shenzhen team at 25:18, 25:13 and 25:20, securing a ticket to the final.

The final between the Tianjin team and the Shanghai team will start on the 7th, and the final will still adopt the three-game two-win system.