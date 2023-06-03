Tianjin issued another “10 million fitness experience coupons” to help the whole people exercise-Chinanews.com

The picture is taken by Cui Jingsheng at the launch ceremony of the “ten million fitness coupons”

Chinanews.com, Tianjin, June 3rd (Cui Jingsheng and Zhang Shaoxuan) On the 2nd, the second “Ten Thousands of Fitness Experience Vouchers” distribution activity in Tianjin was launched in the Cultural Center Square of Hexi District. It is reported that during the event, more than 100 high-quality fitness merchants in the city will distribute free fitness experience coupons, weekly cards, monthly cards and other generous benefits, with a total value of nearly 100 million yuan. The masses can receive more than 50 sports experience coupons such as water, land, table tennis and feathers online to experience in the store, and enjoy scientific, convenient and high-quality fitness services.

According to reports, the second “ten million fitness experience coupons” distribution event was sponsored by Tianjin Sports Bureau, and undertaken by Tianjin Internet Radio and Television Station and Tianjin Sports Development Co., Ltd. From June 2nd to August 31st, citizens of Tianjin can turn on their IPTVs or mobile phones at home and download the Wanshida APP, and enter the first-screen activity zone to participate in the activity. Zhang He, chairman of Tianjin Internet Radio and Television Station, introduced: “This event adopts a combination of online and offline participation methods, conforms to the new needs of the masses for a healthy life, integrates sports into a better life, and creates a strong atmosphere for national fitness.”

At the event site, more than 40 sports and fitness service companies displayed their demeanor, motivating citizens to participate in interesting fitness exercises, experience fitness equipment, and carry out performances such as hip-hop, fencing, taekwondo, martial arts, and pickleball. The staff of Tianjin Internet Radio and Television Station showed on the spot how to get free fitness experience coupons on TV and mobile terminals, distributed fitness challenge cards to citizens, and introduced the rules of the activity, attracting many citizens to actively participate. “I just received the fitness voucher. This convenient and novel form allows us middle-aged and elderly people to participate in physical fitness. I think it is very novel and I am willing to try it.” Ms. Yang from the elderly fitness team said at the event .

Lei Jing, director of the Industry Department of the Tianjin Sports Bureau, said that with the aim of “sports leading, promoting consumption, and stimulating the economy”, this event has stimulated the vitality of the sports market and promoted the upgrading of sports consumption.

The event also arranged a national physique monitoring vehicle to provide free services to the citizens, and the atmosphere was warm. (over)