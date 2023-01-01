Original title: The win point difference set a new record in team history (quote)

Tianjin men’s basketball team New Year’s gift (theme)

Tianjin Daily News (Reporter Li Bei) Yesterday, the CBA regular season continued. With the outstanding performance of David James and Weatherspoon, the Tianjin men’s basketball team finally beat the Fujian men’s basketball team 134:80. Ended the longest 14-game losing streak in team history, and at the same time, the 54-point victory point difference also created a new record in team history. “Magic beats magic” can be regarded as a New Year gift from Tianjin Men’s Basketball Team to fans.

The Tianjin team, which has lost 14 games in a row, is extremely eager for a victory, so they played aggressively at the beginning. Although 35:19 could not establish the victory prematurely, it at least set the tone for the game. In the second quarter, James overwhelmed the inside and Gu Zeyu scored three-pointers from the outside. The Tianjin team continued to expand their lead and took a 63:35 lead at halftime. This made the entire second half almost “garbage time”. The Fujian team’s foreign aid Adams was alone. The Tianjin team won by 12 points and 14 points respectively in the last two quarters, and finally defeated the Fujian team with a score of 134:80. defeat.

“Congratulations to everyone. Through unremitting efforts to win this game, we are really eager to use a victory to restore our vitality. Before we mishandled many details and lost many games, but in this game everyone The team played very united, especially in the details, it was almost impeccable, and more importantly, through this victory, everyone can take a break and regain the confidence and confidence to win.” After the game, the head coach of the Tianjin team Zhang Qingpeng said that this is also his first victory after coaching.