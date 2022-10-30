Home Sports Tianjin men’s volleyball coach calmly looks at the good start: the fighting spirit is commendable and exposes a lot of problems – yqqlm
Original title: Tianjin men’s volleyball coach calmly looks at the good start (quote)

The fighting spirit is commendable, and there are many problems exposed (theme)

Tonight reporter Xie Chen

The Tianjin Food Group men’s volleyball team defeated the powerful Shandong men’s volleyball team 3-2 yesterday after falling behind twice, and won the 2022-2023 Chinese Men’s Volleyball Super League. In the eyes of Tianjin team coach Liu Hao, the team’s fighting spirit in the first game is worthy of recognition, but there are also many problems exposed.

Looking back on this game, Liu Hao said: “The first game of the Volleyball Super League is very difficult. First of all, we must affirm everyone’s efforts on the field, and basically implemented some pre-match deployments. We fell behind twice, including the opening score in the fifth game. We fell behind, but we still withstood the pressure. It was the perseverance and perseverance of everyone in the team that finally achieved this victory. However, we also encountered many problems during the game. First of all, the whole team entered the The state of the game was relatively slow, and it gradually improved in the second half of the game. Besides, there is only one week left for the foreign aid to arrive in the team. There is still room for improvement in his state and the running-in with the whole team. In addition, we focused on the Shandong team before the game. Ren Wang Jingyi made a defensive deployment, but he still scored a lot of points in the game, and it was only in the fourth and fifth innings that some blocks were effectively supported.”

At 19:30 today, the Tianjin team will face the “16 Champions” Shanghai team in the second round of the first round-robin match. Liu Hao said: “After the adaptation and running-in in the first game of the league, I believe that the performance of the whole team will get better and better in the future. The opponent Shanghai team in the second game is stronger, and we will also cherish the opportunity to confront the strong team and work hard. Show the highest level.”

