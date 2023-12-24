Tianjin pairs skating combination ranked second in short program-Sports-China Engineering Network

Fierce Battle on the Next Day of the National Figure Skating Championships and “Fourteenth Winter” Qualifying Competition: Tianjin Pairs Skating Combination Second Place in Short Program

The day after the 2023-2024 National Figure Skating Championships and the “14th Winter” qualifying competition ended in Chengde, Hebei Province yesterday, the Tianjin pairs skating combination Zhang Jiaxuan/Huang Yihang temporarily ranked second after the short program competition.

In yesterday’s pair skating short program competition, Zhang Jiaxuan/Huang Yihang steadily completed the full set of short program choreography, and finally ranked second with 62.73 points. The Beijing team’s Peng Cheng/Wang Lei temporarily ranked first with 66.66 points. In addition, in the men’s single skating short program competition, Qu Zhibo of the Tianjin team ranked 13th with 54.19 points and was shortlisted for the free skating competition. Chen Yudong of the Beijing team ranked first with 79.03 points.

In addition, Harbin team’s Chen Xizi/Xing Jianing won the ice dance championship, Tianjin team Cao Lushang/Chen Jianxu ranked eighth; the “Young Dream” team from the Harbin Masters Roller Skating Club won the team skating championship.

This competition has been filled with fierce battles and stunning performances, and the crowd is eagerly anticipating the remainder of the competition as skaters continue to showcase their talent and skill on the ice.

