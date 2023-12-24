Home » Tianjin pairs skating combination ranked second in short program-Sports-China Engineering Network
Sports

Tianjin pairs skating combination ranked second in short program-Sports-China Engineering Network

by admin
Tianjin pairs skating combination ranked second in short program-Sports-China Engineering Network

Fierce Battle on the Next Day of the National Figure Skating Championships and “Fourteenth Winter” Qualifying Competition: Tianjin Pairs Skating Combination Second Place in Short Program

The day after the 2023-2024 National Figure Skating Championships and the “14th Winter” qualifying competition ended in Chengde, Hebei Province yesterday, the Tianjin pairs skating combination Zhang Jiaxuan/Huang Yihang temporarily ranked second after the short program competition.

In yesterday’s pair skating short program competition, Zhang Jiaxuan/Huang Yihang steadily completed the full set of short program choreography, and finally ranked second with 62.73 points. The Beijing team’s Peng Cheng/Wang Lei temporarily ranked first with 66.66 points. In addition, in the men’s single skating short program competition, Qu Zhibo of the Tianjin team ranked 13th with 54.19 points and was shortlisted for the free skating competition. Chen Yudong of the Beijing team ranked first with 79.03 points.

In addition, Harbin team’s Chen Xizi/Xing Jianing won the ice dance championship, Tianjin team Cao Lushang/Chen Jianxu ranked eighth; the “Young Dream” team from the Harbin Masters Roller Skating Club won the team skating championship.

This competition has been filled with fierce battles and stunning performances, and the crowd is eagerly anticipating the remainder of the competition as skaters continue to showcase their talent and skill on the ice.

See also  Juventus, the prosecutors send the investigation documents to 6 proxies. In a month you will be at the preliminary hearing: an immediate stop is possible

You may also like

Jesús Corona asks Luis Ángel Malagón for the...

Matte Smets started as captain against Charleroi in...

Trento, Virtus Bologna and Reggio Emilia qualified for...

Aspinall already eliminated in the second round

Michael Jordan earned four times more with this...

Serie A, goals and highlights of the 17th...

The “post-00s” who reached the top of the...

Sad Christmas in Tigres, Fulgencio and 2 more...

Jupiler Pro League: our points after RSC Anderlecht...

Slot machine al neon a Sportaza

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy