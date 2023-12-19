Tianjin Women’s Volleyball Club World Cup wins bronze and achieves best record in team history_Guangming.com

Tianjin Bohai Bank Wins Third Place in 2023 Women’s Volleyball Club World Cup

On December 17th, the Tianjin Bohai Bank team made history by defeating the South American Cup champion Brazilian Beach Team 3:1 in the third-place match of the 2023 Women’s Volleyball Club World Cup. This marks the first time the team has participated in the Club World Cup and achieved their best record in history.

The Tianjin team, which had previously participated in two Club World Cups with their best result being fifth place, sent out all main players in the starting lineup for the match. Despite Yang Yi’s ankle injury, the team fought hard in the game.

After losing the first game, the Tianjin team bounced back, winning the following two games. In the crucial fourth game, the team was even better in small ball connection, leading to an 8-0 streak and ultimately securing a 25:19 victory.

The Tianjin team head coach Wang Baoquan expressed his gratitude to the players for their hard work and determination, highlighting their ability to perform at their best despite fatigue and the demands of the domestic league.

The final match of the night saw the Isachibashi team defeating the Vakif Bank team in a thrilling 3:2 victory. Isachibashi’s Boskovic was named the Most Valuable Player and Best Supporter of the Club World Cup, with Shahin being awarded the best setter. Other players recognized for their outstanding performance included Li Yingying from the Tianjin team as the best main attacker, Zehra from the Vakifbank team and Stefanovic from the Isachibashi team as the best secondary attackers, and Aikachi from the Vakifbank Team as the best free agent.