Original title: 0 to 3 loss to the host Fujian team (quote)

Tianjin women’s volleyball team loses again in the national championship (theme)

Tonight’s News (Reporter Xie Chen) The 2022 National Women’s Volleyball Championship continued on the fourth day in Zhangzhou, Fujian yesterday. The Tianjin Bohai Bank women’s volleyball team ushered in a contest with the host Fujian women’s volleyball team after a one-day bye. Facing an opponent who has won three consecutive victories at the beginning of the game, Tianjin team failed to effectively curb the performance of Fujian team, and finally lost 0-3 (24-26, 23-25, 21-25) and suffered a two-game losing streak.

On September 19, in the battle with the Shanghai team, the Tianjin team was finally overturned by the opponent after leading the decisive game. The regret after the five-game battle also affected the mentality of the young players. The day before yesterday, the Tianjin team made a serious summary of the loss to the Shanghai team. The host Fujian team defeated the defending champion Shanghai team 3-1 on this day, and their morale was high. In addition, Zheng Yixin, the deputy attacker who had been participating in the national team training in Beilun, Ningbo, and was not selected for the 16-man roster of the Chinese women’s volleyball team for the World Championships, joined the Fujian team directly after returning from Beilun and was appointed as the captain. . In the game, Zheng Yixin effectively stabilized the overall rhythm of the Fujian team with his excellent performance and drove the technical performance of the young players. In yesterday’s battle, despite the best efforts of the Tianjin team’s teenagers, they still exposed their inexperience in the key points control link at the end of the game for three consecutive games. Fujian team won three games in a row, and the host won the first four games in a row. .

In the three rounds that have ended, the Tianjin team has a record of one win, two losses and 4 points. At 14:00 today, the Tianjin team will face the Beijing team in the fourth round of the group stage.