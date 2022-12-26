Original title: 3:0 victory over the Liaoning team today against the Fujian women’s volleyball team (quote)

Tianjin women’s volleyball team wins the quarterfinals and gets off to a good start (theme)

Tianjin Daily reporter Liang Bin

The second phase of the 2022-2023 Chinese Women’s Volleyball Super League top 8 match kicked off yesterday at the Shangrao Sports Center Gymnasium in Jiangxi Province. In the first round of Group G, the Tianjin Bohai Bank women’s volleyball team was superior and defeated the Liaoning women’s volleyball team 3:0, winning a good start in the quarterfinals. The scores of the three rounds were 25:20, 25:11 and 25:11. It is also the 14 consecutive victories since the start of the Tianjin Women’s Volleyball Team. At 17 o’clock today, the Tianjin Women’s Volleyball Team will face the Fujian Women’s Volleyball Team.

Compared with the previous starting lineup, the Tianjin team, which only had 9 players coming to the game site, has made some adjustments. The main attacker Wang Yizhu and the secondary attacker Li Yanan replaced Chen Boya and Zhang Shiqi who were unwell before the game. The personnel in other positions remained unchanged. , Li Yingying, Wang Yizhu and free agent Liu Liwen took the lead one after another. The main players of the Liaoning team, Duan Fang and Shi Bingtong, both missed the game due to physical discomfort. The free agent Zhang Shengnan and the setter Zheng Mingyu cameo as main attackers and side attackers respectively. In the first game, the Tianjin team expanded the score in response to Vargas’ serve. Although there were fluctuations in the subsequent pass, the team quickly adjusted and won the next game 25:20. In the second game, the Tianjin team significantly improved the quality of blocking and attacking the serve, and frequently seized counter-attack opportunities to score, winning another game with 25:11. In the third game, the Tianjin team led 8:1 at the start, and finally won the winning game 25:11. In the last two rounds, young player Wang Yizhu’s performance in first pass, attack and serve has all improved.

After the game, Wang Baoquan, the head coach of Tianjin Women’s Volleyball Team, believed that although the Liaoning team’s personnel situation changed in this campaign, the players still need to concentrate and bring out their own technical advantages and characteristics. “Especially in the first game, the players must concentrate on the field , protect your body and avoid injuries. Because the strength of the four teams in Group H is very strong, and there will not be many training opportunities for the teams in the future, it is necessary to run in the lineup through three games in Group G, actively Adjust the state and mentality of the players to prepare for the subsequent knockout stage.” Wang Baoquan said frankly that the team did not have too many demands on Wang Yizhu, “The main thing is to let her find her own feeling and rhythm of the game through actual combat, and she also needs to enhance her aggressiveness in playing. We need to be more decisive in attacking.” Captain Yao Di believes that the knockout stage is a big test for the team, “No matter which team from Group H we meet in the first round of the knockout round, it will be a big challenge for us. “