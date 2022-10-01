Original title: Tianjin women’s volleyball team won the championship again and the newcomer was tested

The Tianjin Bohai Bank women’s volleyball team, who won the seventh championship in the women’s volleyball championship team history, returned to Tianjin with honor yesterday. The Tianjin women’s volleyball team, who returned to Tianjin by plane from Fujian, arrived at the Fukang Road station by bus last night. This year’s women’s volleyball championship, Tianjin women’s volleyball team was not optimistic about the outside world, even the coach Wang Baoquan and the players did not expect to win the championship. In Wang Baoquan’s view, the main reason why the team can win the championship is that the whole team has fully carried forward the spirit of Tianjin women’s volleyball team. To win, that’s the essence of a championship.”

Before this national championship, the Tianjin women’s volleyball team suffered from injuries. The second biography, Meng Dou, was adjusted for two months after the operation because of a bone spur in his ankle. When the main attacker Liu Meijun was approaching the game, he accidentally stepped on the blocker’s foot during training and was injured and rested for a month. Wang Baoquan said frankly that this year’s All Championships was the worst time for him to lead the team to participate in the competition. “If the team does not play well, they may not be able to enter the top 8.” As a famous coach, Wang Baoquan has rich coaching experience. The team suffered two consecutive defeats in the group stage, and then went to the knockout stage to win the championship in a row against Shandong, Fujian and Jiangsu. It can be said that this champion coach has made great contributions. After losing to the Shanghai team and the Fujian team in the group stage, Wang Baoquan and the team summed up in time and found the team’s problems. In the pre-match preparation meeting, he asked the players to show confidence, fight for every ball on the field, and fight for the opponent, “We must show the spirit of the Tianjin women’s volleyball team on the field, until the last point, never Give up.” Wang Baoquan believes that the quarter-final with Shandong is a key turning point for the Tianjin Women’s Volleyball Championship. In this matchup, the young Tianjin women’s volleyball team fought very well and showed confidence, fully demonstrating the spirit of the Tianjin women’s volleyball team.

Chen Boya has always had high hopes by Wang Baoquan. Wang Baoquan said frankly that Chen Boya is a good seedling and has made great progress in this championship. “Chen Boya’s psychological quality, physical condition and playing talent are all very good. She is mainly affected by shoulder injury, and she is not confident and strong enough to play. Her personal strength level has been greatly improved during the National Championships.” During the National Championships, Wang Baoquan had a heart-to-heart talk with Chen Boya, encouraging and motivating the young player during training. As the number one point of fire in the Tianjin Women’s Volleyball Championship, Chen Boya did not live up to the expectations of Wang Baoquan and the team, and entered the knockout stage. . After this championship, the Tianjin women’s volleyball team will adjust for a few days, and then start to prepare for the new season of the women’s volleyball league. (Reporter Liang Bin of this newspaper)

