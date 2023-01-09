Original title: Tianjin women’s volleyball team won the league championship for the 15th time and Li Yingying was elected MVP

China News Agency, Beijing, January 9th. The 2022-2023 Chinese Women’s Volleyball Super League came to an end on the evening of the 8th. With the Tianjin team beating the Shanghai team 3:0, the Tianjin women’s volleyball team successfully defended their title with a total score of 2:0 in the three-game final, winning the league championship for the 15th time in team history, and Li Yingying was elected MVP (most value player).

The Tianjin women’s volleyball team is a strong team in the Chinese women’s volleyball arena. It currently has many well-known national players such as Li Yingying, Wang Yuanyuan, and Yao Di. It also hired a strong Cuban-born Vargas to join, showing strong overall strength.

This season’s league finals are based on a three-game two-win system. In the first round of the final on the 7th, the Tianjin team won 3:0. However, the Tianjin team lagged behind the Shanghai team at the beginning of the three rounds, and eventually reversed and won.

In the second round of the final on the 8th, the Tianjin women’s volleyball team changed from a slow start, while the Shanghai team was passive, with frequent loopholes on both offensive and defensive ends. The Tianjin team’s offensive continued unabated and took the lead with 25:18.

In the second game, the Shanghai team made personnel adjustments, but it was still difficult to open the situation under the continuous high pressure of the Tianjin team’s offensive end. The Tianjin women’s volleyball team, which blossomed more points, won another game with 25:12. In the third game, the Shanghai team was fighting for the last time to bite the score, but the Tianjin team took the initiative again at the critical moment, forcing the opponent to make repeated mistakes. In the end, the Tianjin team won 25:20, defeated the Shanghai team with a big score of 3:0, and won the league this season. champion.

This season, the Tianjin Women’s Volleyball Team has won all 22 games, and only lost one game against the Beijing team and the Shandong team in the first and second stages respectively. The Tianjin women’s volleyball team won the league championship trophy for the 15th time, and also achieved the league’s “four consecutive championships” since the 2019-2020 season.

In the selection of individual awards, the Tianjin Women’s Volleyball Team also became the biggest winner, winning 7 of the 11 individual awards. The most important “Most Valuable Player” award belongs to Li Yingying. She was also elected as “Most Popular Athlete” and “Best Attacker”, Vargas was “Best Foreign Aid”, captain Yao Di was elected “Best Second Team” Pass hand”, Wang Yuanyuan was named “Best Deputy Attacker”, and coach Wang Baoquan was elected “Best Coach”.

Li Yingying said that the tasks undertaken this season are heavier, and the technical and tactical play has also changed a lot. Looking back on her personal performance throughout the season, Li Yingying said that her mentality is more stable than before, and she is more mature and stable on the court. “I have to dunk some more difficult shots on the court. When the team encounters difficulties, I also need to stand up more and drive everyone with practical actions. This is different from the past.”

After the league, while resting and adjusting, Li Yingying said that she looks forward to continuing to improve her strength in technical links such as serving and smashing, and making greater contributions to the national team in the future.