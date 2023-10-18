Tianjin Young Football Player Shines in Match against Serbian Super League Team

Tianjin Young Football Player Impresses Serbian Super League Team

Tianjin Daily, Belgrade (Reporter Shen Wei) – In an exciting match held early morning yesterday, the Tianjin Football Association Youth Training Center team faced off against Partizan Belgrade Football Club in Serbia. Despite losing 0-2, the young Tianjin players impressed their opponents, with goalkeeper Wang Zikun receiving special recognition.

Partizan Belgrade is known as one of the top clubs in Serbia, and the Tianjin Football Association Youth Training Center team prepared extensively for this game. From the start, they applied intense pressure on their opponents, creating numerous scoring opportunities. Surprisingly, the first two quarters ended goalless, leaving the coach of Partizan Belgrade impressed.

However, the Tianjin team faced defensive issues in the third quarter and conceded two goals to their opponents. Despite this setback, goalkeeper Wang Zikun shone throughout the match, catching the attention of the Partizan Belgrade coach. Expressing their admiration, the coach extended an invitation to Wang Zikun, urging him to train with the team. The young goalkeeper’s outstanding performance left a lasting impression on the Serbian Super League team.

While in Belgrade, senior officials from the Tianjin Football Association also took the opportunity to visit the Belgrade Football Association. During their meeting, both parties signed a letter of intent for cooperation, aiming to deepen collaboration in various areas, including coach and referee training, amateur football exchanges, and youth training.

This exciting match not only showcased the talents of the young Tianjin players but also strengthened the ties between the Tianjin Football Association and Belgrade Football Association. It marks a significant step towards fostering greater cooperation and development in the world of football.