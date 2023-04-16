Tick ​​bite | What to do and how to remove it

The tick bite it is more frequent and can be more dangerous than we tend to think. Ticks are in fact arachnids, therefore relatives of spiders, mites and scorpions, widespread in meadows and woods, and that to live they sometimes have to eat blood meals, which is why they attach themselves to different species, from wild animals to dogs and up to humans. During a walk in the mountains, if you run along the paths or in the woods, but also on a mountain bike or camping, it is therefore not impossible, nor rare, to be bitten by a tick. The problem is that the tick bite often causes neither itching nor redness, which is why you don’t notice their bite and the fact that they can stay attached. In both cases, however, ticks could transmit some bacteria or viruses responsible for various diseases, even potentially dangerous ones.

Tick ​​bite: what diseases can it transmit?

Between diseases that tick bites can transmit to man there are the Lyme diseasel’tick-borne encephalitisthe rickettsiae o to tick-borne relapsing fever. However, the transmission of the microorganisms responsible for these diseases is not automatic and does not occur with every tick bite: in fact, only the ticks carrying the germ responsible for each of these diseases are dangerous, and not all ticks are carriers of these bacteria and viruses.

The Lyme disease, or borreliosis, is an infectious disease whose first symptom is a reddish ring on the skin that slowly expands, which can degenerate into even serious consequences (which we have explained in detail here) and which, however, can be treated with antibiotic therapy. Me too’tick bite encephalitis it is an infectious disease, which is often asymptomatic and which, however, in some cases can cause symptoms such as flu and, in a minority of cases, cause nervous system problems such as encephalitis.

Where there is a risk of being bitten by ticks

The ticks live wherever there is greenery, tall grass, bushes, foliage, therefore woods, uncultivated meadows, border wetlands between meadows and woods, mainly in hilly or low mountain areas but not exclusively. There are very many (in the order of hundreds) types of mints, in Italy they are found practically everywhere, from the Alps to Sicily, with a higher risk of being bitten by ticks in Alpine and pre-Alpine areas and in regions such as Liguria, Veneto, Trentino Alto Adige and Emilia Romagna.

In all these areas, particular attention must be paid in the hot months, from May to the end of October or in any case from spring to late autumnand it would be good practice, after each hike, run, bike ride or playtime in areas with tall grass, bushes or woods, to make a thorough inspection of the entire skin surface in search of these small animals ranging in size from a few millimeters to a couple of centimetres, usually red/brown in colour, with a rounded body and a head that cannot be distinguished from the body.

What to do in case of tick bites

The best thing would be prevent tick bites, but to do this we should avoid the areas where they are more easily found (but this takes away the pleasure of being in nature, even if staying on the marked paths reduces the risk) or cover up completely, with long sleeves and long trousers, preferably slip into your socks (but this isn’t always possible in summer). Then good advice can be to dress lightly (so if they stick to clothing they can be seen better) and maybe sprinkle them with permethrinthat is a Pyrethroid pesticide with very low toxicity to mammals (but beware of cats, they are easily intoxicated by it) since they can also sting through clothes or slip into any area of ​​the body make a thorough inspection after every moment spent in environments at risk of tick bites. So not only the hands, ankles, arms and calves but also the back, under the armpits, behind the thighs, on the neck, in the groin: maybe after taking a shower you can get another person to look at you who is with us for greater security.

How to remove a tick from the skin

In the case of tick bites you have to then arrange to remove the animal from the skin, which is not a difficult but quite delicate operation. Reason why in doubt it is advisable to go to an emergency room or a medical guard. Among the many methods to remove a tick from the skin, the most practical and effective is the one that involves the use of tweezers (which is why they are always found in Swiss Army knives). First you need to grasp the tick with the tweezers at the point closest to the skin: since the tick will have inserted its jaw into the skin, you need to pull with constant pressure and delicacy, avoiding tearing or twisting the animal, with the risk of leaving the jaws under the skin (in which case you can always try to remove them with the aid of the tweezer). At this point it is useful to disinfect, with alcohol, and / or wash the area with soap and running water, and immerse the tick in alcohol and then throw it in the toilet.

What not to do about tick bites

Among the things not to do in case of tick bites there is cover the redness or bite area with a band-aid, and certainly also sprinkle some oil on the area. Instead, it is advisable to remember the sting and, in the case of symptoms such as fever, tiredness, headache, muscle pain or swelling and pain in the joints, be checked by a doctor explaining that he was bitten by a tick.

Credits photo: CC Freestockphotos

