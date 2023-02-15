Home Sports Ticket price too expensive, the banner of Bayern fans against PSG is viral on social media
Ticket price too expensive, the banner of Bayern fans against PSG is viral on social media

Ticket price too expensive, the banner of Bayern fans against PSG is viral on social media

The editorial staff Wednesday 15 February 2023, 11:27

PARIS (FRANCE) – “We’re not Neymar yet”. This the ironic message launched through a banner displayed at the ‘Parco dei Principi’ by tifosi del Bayern Monaco during the round of 16 first leg Champions Leaguewhich he saw the Bavarians impose a measure on Paris Saint Germain.

In the sights of German supporters the ticket pricedeemed too expensive: “70 euros? We’re not Neymar yet. 20 euros is enough. F*** PSG” it is the text that reads in an image that soon became viral on social mediawhere there are those who have noticed a precedent. September 27, 2017 in fact, again in Paris and on the occasion of a Champions League match against PSG (which that time won 3-0 with goals from Dani Alves, Cavani and Neymar himself), Bayern fans exhibited an almost identical banner: “75 euros per ticket? We are not Neymar. Prices must be reasonable”. Five and a half years later, therefore, a drop of 5 euros, a discount’ which evidently does not please the Bavarian supporters.

