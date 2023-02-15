PARIS (FRANCE) – “We’re not Neymar yet”. This the ironic message launched through a banner displayed at the ‘Parco dei Principi’ by tifosi del Bayern Monaco during the round of 16 first leg Champions Leaguewhich he saw the Bavarians impose a measure on Paris Saint Germain.

The previous

In the sights of German supporters the ticket pricedeemed too expensive: “70 euros? We’re not Neymar yet. 20 euros is enough. F*** PSG” it is the text that reads in an image that soon became viral on social mediawhere there are those who have noticed a precedent. September 27, 2017 in fact, again in Paris and on the occasion of a Champions League match against PSG (which that time won 3-0 with goals from Dani Alves, Cavani and Neymar himself), Bayern fans exhibited an almost identical banner: “75 euros per ticket? We are not Neymar. Prices must be reasonable”. Five and a half years later, therefore, a drop of 5 euros, a discount’ which evidently does not please the Bavarian supporters.





