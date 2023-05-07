Ticket prices for the Zhejiang Finals increased: Class A increased from 1280 to 2080 and Class B increased by 800 yuan_Tickets_Home_Platform

Original title: Zhejiang Finals ticket price increase: Class A increased from 1280 to 2080 Class B increased by 800 yuan

On May 6, the Zhejiang Chouzhou Men’s Basketball Team announced the ticket prices for the finals, but in the morning and evening, fans found that the ticket prices had increased.

The first game of this season’s CBA Finals will be held at the Zhejiang team’s home court at 19:35 on the evening of May 8.

The Zhejiang home ticket price announced earlier on the 6th: the lowest ticket price is 280 yuan, the A file is 1280 yuan, and the highest VIP is 1880 yuan.

But on the evening of the 6th, the ticketing platform showed that all ticket prices had increased, among which:

Class A increased from 1280 yuan to 2080 yuan;

Class B increased from 880 yuan to 1680 yuan;

Class C increased from 680 yuan to 980 yuan;

Class D increased from 580 yuan to 780 yuan;

E file increased from 380 yuan to 480 yuan;

Class F has risen from 280 yuan to 300 yuan.

Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: