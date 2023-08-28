Tickets for Barrier-free Seats at Hangzhou Asian Games to be Sold from September 15

Tickets for barrier-free seats for the Hangzhou Asian Games will be sold starting from September 15, according to an announcement made by the event organizers. These seats are specifically designed for spectators who use wheelchairs and do not have actual seats. Individuals with special needs can purchase tickets for the barrier-free seats and then enter the stadium to watch the game from the designated viewing area.

The Hangzhou Asian Games are scheduled to take place from September 23 to October 8. As of August 26, tickets for the sports competitions have been released in five batches, totaling 50 items. However, e-sports events are being sold through lottery registration, with the results announced on August 25.

In addition to online ticketing channels, offline ticketing services have also been made available. Starting from August 23, ticket booths and official ticketing service outlets at the competition venues have opened, allowing audiences to purchase tickets, exchange paper tickets, and seek ticket consulting services. These offline services aim to make the ticketing process more convenient and share available stock with the online channels.

It is worth noting that all 30 events of the Hangzhou Asian Games, including table tennis, badminton, swimming, diving, and tennis, have already been sold out. However, at 6:00 PM on August 23, a resale and transfer service for e-tickets was launched, providing an opportunity for those who missed out on initial ticket sales to purchase tickets from other individuals.

Regarding the sale of barrier-free seats, this exclusive viewing area will accommodate spectators in wheelchairs. They will be able to purchase tickets for the barrier-free seats and access the designated area to watch the game with the assistance of venue volunteers who will provide admission guidance and other services.

The Hangzhou Asian Games aims to provide an inclusive and accessible experience for all spectators. The availability of barrier-free seats acknowledges the needs of individuals with disabilities and ensures they can fully enjoy the sporting events.

