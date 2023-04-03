Tickets for national events are on sale!Fuyang Yinhu Sports Center invites you to “arrow” together to prove the miracle

Are you obsessed with the heroic posture of bending the bow and setting the arrow?

Do you also want to witness the astonishing stunt of wearing a hundred steps?

The bow opens like a full moon and the arrow goes like a shooting star

April 10 to April 16

Fuyang will usher in another national competition

“Charm of Hangzhou” 2023 National Archery Tournament

(and the first station of the National Archery Sub-station Competition)

The competition will be held at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Center

This is also Fuyang Yinhu Sports Center

The first national archery competition held

at present

Competition schedule is out

The online ticketing channel has also been opened simultaneously

The general public is welcome to participate in sports events at their doorstep

Feel the competitive charm of archery

Event Introduction

Archery was listed as an official competition event as early as the 2nd Olympic Games in 1900, but due to the lack of uniform competition rules for archery, archery was canceled after the 7th Olympic Games. In 1931, the World Archery Federation (WAF for short) was formally established, and then the World Archery Federation round rules were formulated. It didn’t return until the 1972 Munich Olympics. Since then, archery has been an official Olympic event.

The outcome of an archery competition is calculated based on the number of rings the athlete hits on the target. The target is a circle, and every two rings from the center to the outside are a color zone. The closer the arrow hits the target, the higher the number of rings. There are two types of archery in the Asian Games, the recurve bow and the compound bow. The distance of the recurve bow competition is 70m, using a 122cm diameter full-ring target (1-10 rings), and the compound bow competition is 50m, using an 80cm diameter full-ring target (1-5 rings). There is a time limit in the game, and the athletes must shoot the arrow within the specified time.

“Charm of Hangzhou” 2023 National Archery Tournament (and the first stop of the National Archery Sub-station Competition) is the first national-level event held by Silver Lake Sports Center in 2023, organized by the Archery Department of the Shooting and Archery Sports Management Center of the State General Administration of Sports.

There are Recurve Bow, Compound Bow Men’s, Women’s Individual Qualification, Team Competition and Recurve Compound Bow Mixed Team Competition in this competition. Among them, the top 4 athletes in the men’s and women’s individual elimination competitions in the recurve event, and the top 8 athletes in the men’s and women’s individual elimination competitions in the compound bow event will be eligible to participate in the finals at the end of the year. The qualifying round of this tour will start on April 10th; knockout round on April 11th; final from April 12th to April 16th; more than 30 teams from various provinces in China will participate, including traditional archery teams Zhejiang Team and Shandong Team , Jiangsu team and other representative teams. The schedule is as follows:

schedule

Ticket Guide

“Charm of Hangzhou” 2023 National Archery Tournament

(and the first station of the National Archery Sub-station Competition)

Ticket sales channel has been opened

You can buy tickets to watch the game through the following channels

And enter the venue after scanning the code on site

↓↓↓

method one

Long press the picture to identify the QR code to buy tickets or go to the ticket booth at the gate of Fuyang Yinhu Sports Center to scan the code to buy tickets (on-site ticket sales will open on April 8):

way two

Log in to the “Damai” web page, download the “Damai APP”, or use the Damai Mini Program in Alipay or WeChat, and search for “Archery Tournament” to buy tickets.

Venue Introduction

Fuyang Yinhu Sports Center is the competition venue and training venue for the three major events of Hangzhou Asian Games, shooting, archery and modern pentathlon. It is expected to produce a total of 47 gold medals; it is also the shooting and archery competition venue for the Hangzhou Asian Paralympic Games. The venue is located in the core circle of Fuyang Economic and Technological Development Zone, Yinhu Street, Fuyang District, Hangzhou City. It is located on the southwest side of the Asian Games Village, about 40 kilometers away. It has a shooting complex (including shooting competitions, modern pentathlon fencing competitions), news media and security center , flying saucer competition venue, archery venue, modern pentathlon venue (swimming, laser running, equestrian), etc., with a land area of ​​about 413 acres, a total construction area of ​​about 82,360 square meters, and about 13,000 audience seats.

Travel mode:

(1) Bus travel: Take No. 314/596/646/646B/646C/650/644M, get off at Longxi North Intersection of Jiulong Avenue, and walk 200 meters to the venue.

(2) Subway travel: Take Metro Line 6 and get off at Shoujiang Station, exit at Exit C, and walk 400 meters to the venue.

(3) Traveling by private car: Please park in the public parking lot on the east side of the venue in an orderly manner. The parking spaces are limited, so please choose public transportation for green travel first.

Spectators enter from the east gate of the venue, please refer to the following map for details:

Reminder

1. Please be sure to carry the second-generation ID card with you;

2. When entering the venue, please strictly abide by the management requirements of the venue area, and it is strictly forbidden to enter non-spectator areas such as competition venues and work areas;

3. It is forbidden to conduct illegal TV broadcast reports or use professional equipment to record and broadcast live in the venue;

4. This venue is a non-smoking venue, and smoking is strictly prohibited in all areas of the venue;

5. No objects of any kind may be thrown into the competition venue during the game;

6. It is forbidden to make loud noises in the stand area, which will affect the competition;

7. Spectators can carry sun protection items such as sunglasses and sun hats with them, and umbrellas are strictly prohibited in the stands.

Notes for watching the game

1. The competition adopts the real-name system for ticket purchase, one person one ticket system.

2. On the day of watching the game, enter the venue with the ticket QR code or paper ticket.

3. Tickets are only valid for watching the game of the day, and will expire after the expiration date. Please enter the venue on time and take your seat according to the number. Once the purchased tickets are sold, they will not be refunded or exchanged. If the game is canceled due to force majeure, we will wait for the ticket refund and exchange arrangement.

4. All children must be accompanied by their parents to enter the venue with a ticket.

5. Spectators are requested to make reasonable arrangements for viewing time, games and transportation methods, and enter the venue in advance.

6. Please consciously accept the security check when entering the venue, and it is strictly forbidden to bring dangerous items into the venue.

Prohibited items include:

(1) Guns, bullets, explosives;

(2) imitation guns and crossbows, slingshots, daggers and other controlled appliances;

(3) Fireworks and firecrackers, gasoline, alcohol and other flammable and explosive dangerous goods (except those approved by the security department);

(4) Highly toxic, corrosive and other dangerous chemicals and radioactive materials;

(5) Hazardous substances such as harmful biological agents and infectious disease pathogens;

(6) Heroin, cocaine, marijuana, methamphetamine and other drugs;

(7) Other items expressly prohibited by the laws and regulations of the People’s Republic of China.

7. Smoking, stepping on seats, throwing objects and climbing over isolation facilities are strictly prohibited in the venue.

8. Ticket holders are responsible for the safety and property safety of themselves and those they carry.

9. After watching the game, please leave the venue in an orderly manner and do not stay.

10. The ticket sales rules are subject to Damai.com, and the final interpretation right belongs to Fuyang Yinhu Sports Center.