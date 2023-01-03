Original title: The competition is open to spectators (quote)

FA Cup quarter-finals official ticket sales (theme)

Beijing Evening News reporter Li Li

From tomorrow to the 15th, the quarter-finals to the finals of the 2022 Football Association Cup will be held in the Suzhou Division, and all games will be open to spectators.

Currently, Shanghai Seaport, Shanghai Shenhua, Shandong Taishan, Wuhan Three Towns, Zhejiang Team, Cangzhou Lions, Chengdu Rongcheng and Jinan Xingzhou have advanced to the quarterfinals. The first round of the quarter-finals will be played on January 4th and 5th. Among them, the kick-off time of the match at the Suzhou Sports Center is 2:00 pm on the match day, and the kick-off time of the match at the Suzhou Olympic Sports Center is 4:30 pm on the match day. Tickets for the competition are divided into three grades: Class B, Class A, and VIP tickets. The ticket prices from low to high are 50 yuan, 80 yuan and 160 yuan respectively.

In the 2022 season, the Chinese Football Association will resolutely implement the home and away system. Even so, the number of stands and sources of fans are still limited. Only local fans in the city where the home team is located can go to the scene to watch the game. At the same time, they must have the conditions of not leaving the city for 7 days and negative nucleic acid twice.

Nowadays, with the optimization of the national prevention and control policy, it has become the general trend for fans to return to the stands. However, because the Chinese Super League has ended, the Football Association Cup has become the first football event to fully open the stands. According to the official ticket purchase and game viewing requirements of the Chinese Football Association Cup, any fans who go to Suzhou to watch the game have no nucleic acid or geographical requirements, but those with a body temperature exceeding 37.3°C are not allowed to enter.