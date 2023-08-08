Tickets Now Available for Diamond League Xiamen Station: World Champions Set to Compete

Tickets for the highly anticipated 2023 IAAF Diamond League Xiamen Station officially went on sale yesterday at 10 am. Sports enthusiasts can purchase tickets through three different platforms: Damai.com, Kangematch, and Meituan Maoyan.

According to reports, there are five different price points for the tickets, ranging from 60 yuan to 880 yuan. To stay updated on the event, fans are encouraged to follow the official accounts “Xiamen Sports Group Event” and “Diamond League Xiamen Station.”

The Xiamen station competition is the only diamond league sub-station scheduled to be held in China this year. The event will feature an array of exciting track and field events, including men’s 100m, 110m hurdles, 400m, 800m, 3000m obstacles, and triple jump. The women’s events will include 400m, 400m hurdles, 1500m, 3000m, high jump, long jump, and discus. Over 100 world-class track and field athletes, alongside Chinese track and field stars, will showcase their skills at the Xiamen Bailu Stadium, promising a captivating experience for Chinese audiences.

Some of the top athletes who have confirmed their participation in the Xiamen race include American star Grant Holloway, a two-time world champion in the men’s 110m hurdles and Tokyo Olympic runner-up. Holloway, who holds a personal best time of 12.81 seconds, is the second-fastest athlete in history for this event and also holds the world record of 7.29 seconds in the men’s indoor 60-meter hurdles.

Joining Holloway is Christian Taylor, the two-time Olympic champion and four-time world champion in the men’s triple jump. Taylor, whose personal best is 18.21 meters, ranks second in history for this event. Additionally, Chinese star Zhu Yaming, the Tokyo Olympic runner-up in the men’s triple jump and third runner-up in the Oregon World Championships, will also be competing. Zhu has a personal best of 17.57 meters, making him the third-best performer in Asia for this event.

In the women’s events, Chinese star Feng Bin will be showcasing her talent in the discus category. Feng, the reigning Oregon World Championships champion and two-time Asian Championships champion, boasts a personal best of 69.12 meters, ranking second in Asia.

The Xiamen Station of the Diamond League promises to be an unforgettable sporting spectacle, bringing together world champions and emerging talents. With tickets now on sale, fans are urged to secure their seats early for this exceptional event. The original article, titled “Tickets for the Diamond League Xiamen Station are on sale, and several world champions have confirmed their participation,” was reported by Lu Pengyu. The editor in charge is Fang Di.

