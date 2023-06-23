TicketSms chooses ”Che Fatica La Vita Da Bomber” as digital partner – Sport Marketing News

Starting from a t-shirt up to millions of followers: this is the story of “Che Fatica La Vita Da Bomber”, one of the most exciting in the world of social media in football. Two friends who had decided to sell a t-shirt gradually became influencers capable of moving millions of people on social media, supported by well-known faces who now consider it a “must” to wear the CFVB logo.

The story of TicketSms is instead more technological. It was born from a start-up that had the dream of making the world of ticketing completely paperless, providing tickets and access only via SMS. A project that was born in the world of clubbing and which is now extending to all sectors, from major events to fairs.

A feeling was born between the two companies, also connected to the fact that TicketSms recently obtained the certification to sell Serie A tickets. A collaboration was born which aims to bring the two respective communities into contact, to mutually increase the notoriety of the two brands.

“We are proud to have chosen Che Fatica La Vita Da Bomber as a digital partner,” he says Andrea Vitali, CEO of TicketSms. “The goal of the agreement is to create personalized and collaborative content to give their respective communities numerous surprises and initiatives. TicketSms is the reference point for the online sale of tickets in a green and ecological way, we are sure that the partnership with CFVB will be a wonderful way to extend our corporate values ​​also in the community of football lovers”.

“Meeting Andrea Vitali was decisive in kicking off a long-term collaboration,” he says Emanuele Stivala, one of the two founders of Che Fatica La Vita Da Bomber. “With our companies we speak to the same type of public, offering them different contents and services which, united and shared, present the characteristics to be a winning recipe”.

“The world of CFVB does not only talk about football but thanks to the other eleven vertical communities it reaches fans of any sport”, he underlines Fabio Tocco, co-founder of CFVB. “In my opinion, this will be another important element in this collaboration”. The relationship between the two realities will take off with a unique event of its kind, capable of combining solidarity and great music: Italia Loves Romagna, a concert that will be held on June 24th at the Arena di Reggio Emilia (Campovolo), is the big concert to support the populations affected by the flood. For the occasion, there will be two special envoys from the CFVB community to talk about the live experience thanks to TicketSms. On stage there will be Blanco, Elisa, Elodie, Emma, ​​Giorgia Luciano Ligabue, Madame, Fiorella Mannoia Gianni Morandi, Negramaro, Laura Pausini Max Pezzali, Salmo, Tananai and Zucchero

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

