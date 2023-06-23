Ticks in the woods and meadows

As every year comes thetick alarm in mountains and woods: in fact, there are very many reports of one anomalous and very numerous presence of ticks in mountainous and wooded areas but also in those at modest altitudes but characterized by tall grass and uncultivated meadows. This anomalous infestation of ticks has been reported almost everywhere on the mountain reliefs of our country, and is explained by theexplosion of heat combined with a dry winter and mild temperatures and, often now, also by the proliferation of the population of ungulates such as wild boars.

Tick ​​alarm in mountains and woods: how to defend yourself and what to do

Ticks represent a real danger that many still do not know or underestimate, so much so that the Forestry Corps warn you to be careful even on the paths. Besides obviously not going into the thick woods or stopping in areas of uncultivated grass, perhaps for a picnic or a nap. In fact, there are several pathologies that these hematophagous parasites can transmit to humans (Lyme disease or borreliosis caused by the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi or meningoencephalitis Tbe – Tick Borne Encephalitis – of viral origin) and to domestic animals such as dogs (for example babesiosis, potentially fulminant).

How to avoid getting ticks

Walk only on paths, avoiding areas of tall unkempt grass and dense undergrowth, cover your legs and arms with long trousers and a long-sleeved T-shirt and in general, being aware of the problem and checking the skin well at the end of the excursion, whether on foot or by mountain bike, is the bare minimum to avoid even serious problems. In fact, ticks at the time of the “bite” they inject an anesthetic substance that does not make them feel their sting and increases their chance of engrafting the rostrum well into the skin. But in fact, high shoes and opaque clothing may not be enough, because ticks are also able to remain on the fabric looking for a flap of skin to prick, so it is essential at the end of each excursion to an accurate reconnaissance of the skin and if necessary proceed to remove them.

Removing ticks is aoperation not difficult but quite delicate, which we have explained here. If necessary, it is advisable to go to the emergency room or to the medical guard, to prevent the rostrum from remaining encysted in the skin.

Foto di Observations? Science needs your data inaturalist org da Pixabay

Read also

Advertising

You may also be interested in…