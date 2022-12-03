Home Sports Tielin responds to O’Neal: Howard made his own choice, you can’t make irresponsible remarks about it – yqqlm
Live broadcast, December 2 Recently, Danny Green talked about Howard and O’Neal’s quarrel in his podcast “Inside The Green Room”.

O’Neill previously said: Howard playing in the T1 league is like exercising in a gym, and scoring 30 points against a 1.7 meter opponent is nothing.

Howard responded to O’Neill’s remarks: As a celebrity, you should not blackmail others for no reason.

Tielin said: “I think Howard made his own choice. As one of the best players in history, of course, we all agree that he can still play in the NBA. He can do many things. But he wants Do something interesting, he wants to do things his own way, he wants to play in another professional league, you can’t judge that, you should be happy for him, he looks happy there.”

“He loves basketball very much, he doesn’t care about money, he just wants to play on the basketball court, I think he is full of passion and he is in good shape.” Tielin said.Return to Sohu to see more

