Of Simona Marchetti

Erica Herman denounced the former golf champion claiming he had kicked her out of the house after a vacation

They broke up last fall and now Erica Herman has presented the bill to Tiger Woods. A decidedly salty bill. In fact, the woman is asking for 30 million dollars in compensation, claiming she was kicked out with deception from the megavilla in Hobe Sound, Florida, where he lived for all six years of the relationship with the former golf champion, together with his two children (from his ex-wife Elin Nordegren). The site reports the news Tmz who was able to read the documents of the lawsuit, in which Herman states – among other things – that she had an oral rental agreement according to which, after the breakup, she could live in the Woods house for a time equivalent to that of the relationship .

That is, for another five years or so, since the story ended in the fall. Hence the claim for damages for 30 million which, again according to the woman, would be the figure of the reasonable rental value of the villa for the remaining period established by the verbal agreement. Agreement of which Woods’ lawyers categorically denied the existence in the countersuit, emphasizing that, when the couple broke up, the former number one golfer in the world simply asked Herman to leave her home, since she lived there alone because she was his girlfriend.

And speaking of how the break would have taken place, Woods’ ex-girlfriend said she was convinced to go on a vacation alone last fall and was informed upon arriving at the airport that she had been locked out of the house and could never return. Not only that, more than 40,000 dollars in cash that she had in the villa would also have been confiscated and one of the former champion’s lawyers would have shown up at the airport with a proposal to resolve any possible outstanding issues with her client. See also Genoa-Juve: the probable formations and where to see them | The Direct

Note that at the time of the engagement Herman had signed a confidentiality agreement, which she contests today, claiming she was forced to sign it and appealing to federal law which makes it null and void in cases of sexual assault or harassment, although she has not yet specified what Woods would have done to her to be able to avail herself of this clause.