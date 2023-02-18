Tiger Woods had finished his first round with a bang (three birdies on the last three holes), he severely stuck when completing his second day at the Genesis Invitational (three bogeys on the last four holes). Starting again from 10, again accompanied by Rory McIlroy (-6) and Justin Thomas (-1), the Tiger almost scored a hole in one on 14 but generally paid dearly for a failing putting from the start of the course. (four putts within his reach not returned on his first four holes): “They were just bad putts, they weren’t very hard, it’s just a matter of reading”.