Tiger Woods makes the cut at the Genesis Invitational, Max Homa leads

Tiger Woods makes the cut at the Genesis Invitational, Max Homa leads

Tiger Woods had finished his first round with a bang (three birdies on the last three holes), he severely stuck when completing his second day at the Genesis Invitational (three bogeys on the last four holes). Starting again from 10, again accompanied by Rory McIlroy (-6) and Justin Thomas (-1), the Tiger almost scored a hole in one on 14 but generally paid dearly for a failing putting from the start of the course. (four putts within his reach not returned on his first four holes): “They were just bad putts, they weren’t very hard, it’s just a matter of reading”.

Homa keeps the reins

This sector weighed on him all day Friday when his long game appeared very correct for a comeback after seven months away from the fairways. Hot, the balance sheet has a little crumpled: “I could have had a better start and I didn’t. I could have corrected the situation during the game and I didn’t either. I took two bursts on the 6 and the 9 and it cost me the bogey each time”.

Tiger Woods had to wait a long time to be sure of making the cut. Mistakes by players who remained on the course served him well as some did not finish their second round due to darkness. Despite everything, it’s folded, the American will be at the start this Saturday. Already leading the first round, his compatriot Max Homa kept the reins (-10). But the ranking is very tight with in particular large pieces just behind him like Jon Rahm (-9), Collin Morikawa (-8) or Patrick Cantlay (-7).

