Golf star Tiger Woods has to end the US Masters prematurely due to injury. As the organizers announced on Sunday, the 47-year-old decided not to continue the tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club after seven holes of his third round. The reason for this is an inflammation of the tendon plate on the underside of the foot.

Woods: “I’m disappointed”

“I am disappointed to have to withdraw this morning due to a renewed deterioration in my plantar fasciitis. Thank you to the fans and to TheMasters for showing me so much love and support,” Woods tweeted.

Previously, Woods had made the cut for the 23rd time in a row, setting a record with his participation. So far only South Africa’s golf legend Gary Player and Fred Couples from the USA had achieved this record. One day after the weather drama with three fallen trees at the Augusta National Golf Club, the veteran had qualified for the two decisive rounds at the weekend in pouring rain.

The five-time Masters winner, who had already played a 74 at the start with pain in his right leg and thus the worst opening round at a US Masters in 18 years, ended the second round on Saturday, which had been canceled the day before due to storms, with 73 strokes and was overall 147 shots at halftime in the first major of the year in tied 49th place.