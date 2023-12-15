Tigers agree to right-hander Jack Flaherty

The Detroit Tigers continue to bolster their pitching staff, adding right-hander Jack Flaherty to a one-year, $14 million deal, according to a source. The 28-year-old joins Kenta Maeda in a promising rotation that also features young talents Tarik Skubal, Matt Manning, and Reese Olson.

Flaherty burst onto the scene in 2019 with a 2.75 ERA and 5.8 bWAR, finishing fourth in NL Cy Young Award voting. However, injuries have plagued him since then, as he appeared in just 35 games and pitched 154.2 innings from 2020 to 2022.

In 2023, Flaherty showed signs of recovery by pitching 144.1 innings but posted a career-high 4.99 ERA and struggled with control and a decline in fastball velocity. Despite a difficult end to the season with the Orioles, questions remain about his potential effectiveness as a full-time starter.

However, with Flaherty healthy and still just 28 years old, the Tigers are banking on his previous success and upside as they continue to build their pitching staff for the upcoming season. The addition of Flaherty adds further depth to the Tigers’ rotation, giving them more options and flexibility as they aim to compete in the tough AL Central division.

