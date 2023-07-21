Tigers secure new reinforcement as Ozziel Herrera joins for 2023 season

Title: Ozziel Herrera Joins Tigres UANL, Ready to Reinforce the Team for Leagues Cup and Apertura 2023

Subtitle: Herrera overcomes initial reluctance to join Tigres, signs four-year contract with the club

In an unexpected turn of events, Ozziel Herrera has agreed to be sold to Tigres UANL, ultimately becoming a new reinforcement for the team ahead of the Leagues Cup and the Apertura 2023. After much deliberation, the offensive player has respected the agreement reached between UANL and Atlas, announcing his decision to move to Robert Dante Siboldi’s team on Thursday.

Herrera will officially sign a four-year contract with the royal club, making him the fourth departure from Atlas this season. Joining the ranks of Diego Barbosa, Julián Quiñones, and Julio César Furch, Herrera’s addition aims to compensate for the recent departures and strengthen Tigres’ chances for future success, particularly following their recent two-time championship win in 2021-2022.

However, the decision to join Tigres was not initially met with enthusiasm by Herrera. His intention was to secure a move to Europe as part of Atlas, but the high cost of his transfer fee would have hindered his ability to fulfill this dream in the near future. Additionally, Herrera had reservations about the amount of playing time he would receive in a highly competitive team like Tigres.

Despite these initial concerns, an agreement was eventually reached between the clubs’ directives. Herrera has now fully embraced the move and is prepared to report to Tigres in the coming hours. After undergoing necessary tests, he will begin training under the guidance of Robert Dante Siboldi.

This timely resolution ensures that Herrera will be available to play in the upcoming Leagues Cup with Tigres. Furthermore, he will also be registered as a player for the 2023 Apertura, providing the team with a much-needed boost in their pursuit of further success.

With the formalities sorted and Herrera’s commitment to the team established, Tigres UANL eagerly awaits the opportunity to integrate their newest addition into their squad. Fans and team members alike are excited to witness how Herrera’s skills and talents will contribute to the team’s future triumphs.

As the news regarding Herrera’s move to Tigres becomes official, the club is expected to make an announcement in the near future. In the meantime, both clubs continue to work towards a smooth transition for the player, who undoubtedly has an exciting journey ahead as he embarks on a new chapter in his career.

